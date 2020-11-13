Mandan closes with sweep of Jamestown

Gustavsson said there have been multiple ingredients that have made Mandan's closing run possible.

"Our attitude has been great, and the hitters at the net have gotten so much better throughout the year. And our defense has gotten so much better," she observed.

Anna Folk, head coach of the Braves, also pointed to the play of the front row on defense.

"They don't necessarily get a lot of blocks, but when they can funnel it to the defense it makes the job (of the back row) a lot easier," she noted.

Folk agreed that attitude has played a part in the Braves' late-season success.

"When we've emphasized the last couple of weeks is attitude and reacting to positive and negative things. ... We've kept our composure pretty well," she said.

Folk said the Braves have developed depth on the front row to go with the hitting of Leingang.

"Taylor Leingang and Sydney Gustavsson have been our powerhouse leaders, but Avianna Moen on the right side and Morgan Sheldon have gotten some kills. And LaReena Mosbrucker is a smart player who has made some really good shots."