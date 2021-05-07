Mandan, Century split baseball doubleheader

Plucky Mandan rallied from a 4-2 deficit to defeat Century 5-4 in nonregional baseball action on May 1.

But there was to be no comeback in the second game of the doubleheader at Memorial Ballpark as Century High School scored early and often for a 13-0 victory.

Century now stands 9-7 on the season, while Mandan has a 7-5 mark.

Mandan won the first game with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Braves, trailing 4-2, got a leadoff double from Lucas Burgum, who scored on an infield error. A single by Owen Gress an RBI singles by Avery Bogner and a run-scoring ground out by Turner Locken completed the rally.

Burgum's run-scoring double and an RBI single by Tony Johnson gave Mandan a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Century gained the lead with two-run uprisings in the second and third innings. Seth Dietz's leadoff single, a triple by Parker Sagsveen and Davis Houle's sacrifice fly enabled Century to tie the score, 2-2 in the second.

Ryan Keup and Noah Riedinger tripled to start a third-inning rally and Seth Dietz singled to give Century a 4-2 lead.