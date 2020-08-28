Mandan Braves untested but talented

Sheldon said last spring's vast emigration of football talent put a big dent in his starting lineups, but there is an oasis. The Braves have a deep well of linemen.

"We do return most of the offensive line: Tytus Bachmeier, Cort Heinert, Kadin Scott and Jaxon Duttenhefer," Sheldon observed. "Colby Tibke and Caleb McDonald had meaningful minutes last year and they're going to get a shot. And we've had a couple of linemen step up who didn't play a lot last year."

All are seniors with the exception of Grubb, a junior. Bachmeier, Scott and Duttenhefer all check in well north of the 250-pound plateau.

Duttenhefer, a two-time all-state selection, has already signed a letter of intent to attend North Dakota State University and play for the Bison.

The addition of transfer student Evan Morales, a sophomore, gives Mandan even more depth in the line.

"We're pretty excited about how our offensive line looks, and that carries over to the defensive line," Sheldon noted.

Most of the front-line skill players from Mandan, the West Region total yardage leader and the No. 2 scoring team, have graduated. In their stead comes another crop of seniors that Sheldon finds intriguing.