Juniors Jericah Lockner and Jayden Wiest have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for January.

Lockner, daughter of Lori and Joseph Lockner, participates in gymnastics. Extracurricular activities include student council, National Honor Society and HOSA. She is also a recreational gymnastics coach.

Her future plans include attending University of Mary athletic training program or an out-of-state school and participating in collegiate gymnastics.

Wiest, daughter of Kresha and Mark Wiest, participates in basketball. Extracurricular activities include track, volleyball and National Honor Society. She also works at basketball and volleyball camps and coaches little league basketball.

Her future plans include playing basketball in college and earning a degree in biomechanics to pursue a masters in kinesiology.