Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

2021 graduates Jaxon Duttenhefer and Kate Kesler were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for May.

Duttenhefer, son of Jodi and Jeremy Duttenhefer, participated in track and field. Other extracurricular activities included basketball and football, National Honor Society and Acalympics. He is also a member of St. Joseph's Church.

His future plans include playing football at North Dakota State University and majoring in accounting.

Kesler, daughter of Bill and Clarice Kesler, participated in tennis. Other extracurricular activities included volleyball, HOSA, National Honor Society and French Club.

Her future plans include attending the University of North Dakota's pre-med program, majoring in chemistry and pursuing a career in sports medicine.

