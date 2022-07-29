 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Sophomore Sophia Felderman and junior Rylie Kalberer have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for June.

Felderman, daughter of Damian and Sarah Huettl, participates in tennis. Other extracurricular activities include volleyball, student council and National Honor Society.

Her future plans include attending college and hopefully playing tennis. 

Kalberer, daughter of Lezlie Kalberer, participates in soccer. Other extracurricular activities include National Honor Society. She also coaches soccer at local child care centers in the summer and volunteers at Heaven's Helpers Soup Kitchen in Bismarck with her family. 

Her future plans include playing college soccer and earning a degree to become a sonographer. 

