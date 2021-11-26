 Skip to main content
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Emily Toman

Toman

 PROVIDED

Seniors Aaron Grubb and Emily Toman have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for October.

Grubb, son of Nathan and Andrea Grubb, participates in football. Other extracurricular activities include track and basketball. His future plans include playing college football. 

Toman, daughter of Laura and Alan Toman, participates in volleyball. Other extracurricular activities include HOSA. She belongs to National Honor Society. Her future plans include attending North Dakota State University and pursuing a career in the medical field. 

Aaron Grubb

Grubb

 PROVIDED
