Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Junior Acey Elkins and senior Raine Skjod have been named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for August.

Elkins, daughter of Erik and Dion Elkins, participates in cross country. Extracurricular activities include basketball, track and field. She belongs to National Honor Society, First Lutheran Church, Youth Group and is a mentor at Mandan Parks and Rec Youth. Her future plans include attending college after high school once she decides which area of study and school matches her goals and interests.