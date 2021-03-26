Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Seniors Sydney Gustavsson and Eric LaFleur were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for February.

Gustavsson, daughter of Valerie and Mike Gustavsson, participates in basketball. Extracurricular activities include volleyball, softball and National Honor Society. Her future plans include playing softball and basketball while attending Bismarck State College.

LaFleur, son of Lisa and Donald LaFleur, participates in swimming. Extracurricular activities include Latin club. He also takes part in USA swimming.

His future plans include leaving this summer for the Marines.

