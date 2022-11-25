Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Three named athletes of the month

Sophomore Karter Hatzenbuhler and seniors Brady Helbling and Brooklyn Leingang have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for October.

Hatzenbuhler, son of Mike and Kari Hatzenbuhler, participates in tennis. Extracurricular activities include archery, student council, Latin club, science club, concert band and jazz band. He belongs to 4-H and HOSA.

His future plans include focusing on academics and improving his physical and mental games in tennis.

Helbling, son of Brandon and Julie Helbling, participates in tennis. Extracurricular activities include hockey, golf, National Honors Society and Spanish club.

His future plans include attending University of North Dakota to study chemical engineering.

Leingang, daughter of Thomas and Ceisha Leingang, participates in swimming and diving. Extracurricular activities include Technology Student Association and Missouri River Clay Target League. She is also a swim coach for the Mandan Marlins.

Her future goals include attending the University of North Dakota to study biology and premed then attend medical school to become a doctor.

Hebron, Glen Ullin awarded grants

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $2,907,752 of Community Development Block Grant funds for fiscal year 2022 to eight North Dakota communities.

Area award recipients are:

Glen Ullin was awarded $210,000 for the rehabilitation of gate valves, meter pits, and curb stops.

Hebron was awarded $265,955 for the rehabilitation of a water main.

The program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants for public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development projects.

For more information, go to www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services.