Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Junior Acey Elkins and sophomore Jacob Thomas have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for March.

Elkins, daughter of Erik and Dion Elkins, participates in track and field. Extracurricular activities include cross country and basketball. She belongs to National Honor Society, First Lutheran Church, Youth Group and serves as a mentor at Mandan Parks and Rec Youth.

Her future plans include attending college after high school once she decides which area of study and school matches her goals and interests. She also plans to participate in college athletics.

Thomas, son of Cody and Nicole Thomas and Kristyn Heath, participates in diving. Extracurricular activities include High School Trap and Sporting Clays.

His future plans include attending Bismarck State College for two years before transferring to University of North Dakota

