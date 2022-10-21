 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Junior Anna Huettl and senior Lincon Wiseman have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for October.

Huettl, daughter of Sarah and Damian Huettl, participates in golf. Other extracurricular activities include basketball and National Honor Society. She belongs to Future Business Leaders of America and Health Occupations Students of America.

Her future plans include playing golf in college, going into the medical field to become an orthodontist.

Wiseman, son of Amber Knudson and Steve Wiseman, participates in football and track. He also has volunteered with the Mandan Meals on Wheels program, helping prepare and deliver meals to senior citizens.

His future plans include attending college and playing football at the collegiate level.

Huettl

Wiseman

