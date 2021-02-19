 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

{{featured_button_text}}

Senior Jayce Lowman and freshman Jericah Lockner were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for January and February.

Lowman, son of Channon and Joelean Lowman, participates in basketball. Extracurricular activities include football, track, FCA and National Honor Society. His future plans include attending college for business administration. 

Lockner, daughter of Lori and Joseph Lockner, participates in gymnastics. Extracurricular activities include practicing gymnastics all year round. 

She also works at Dakota Star Gymnastics. 

Her future plans include attending college for physical therapy and participating in college gymnastics. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News