Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Seniors Kendal Blair and Aaron Grubb have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for February.

Blair, daughter of Tyler and Heidi Blair, participates in gymnastics. Extracurricular activities include FBLA, DECA, Latin Club and Math Counts. She belongs to National Honor Society, Junior Classical National Honor Society and the Bismarck-Mandan Student Leadership Network.

Her future plans include attending the University of North Dakota for accounting.

Grubb, son of Nathan and Andrea Grubb, participates in basketball. Extracurricular activities include football and track.

His future plans include attending the University of North Dakota for marketing or management.

