Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Seniors Avery Bogner and Alyssa Olson have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for April.

Bogner, son of Jennifer and James Bogner, participates in baseball. He belongs to National Honor Society and Youth Umpire.

His future plans include attending Dickinson State and studying exercise science.

Olson, daughter of Chad and Janel Olson, participates in tennis. She belongs to National Honor Society. 

Her future plans include attending Bismarck State College and Dickinson State University majoring in elementary education. 

