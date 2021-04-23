Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Senior Jacob Pierce and juniors Wyatt Hermanson and Morgan Sheldon were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for March.

Pierce, son of Aaron and Lee Pierce, participates in basketball. Extracurricular activities include football and track. His future plans include attending the University of Mary to study exercise science.

Hermanson, son of Jess and Jessica Hermanson, participates in diving. Extracurricular activities include taekwondo. His future goals include participating in diving and studying physical therapy.

Sheldon, daughter of Mandy and Scott Sheldon, participates in track and field. Extracurricular activities include Mandan HOSA chapter, student council, National Honor Society, speech club, basketball and volleyball. She also volunteers at Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue.

Her future plans include continuing her athletic career and furthering her education in the fields of math and science.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0