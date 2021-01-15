Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Seniors Ryan Bergman and Livia Obrigewitch were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for December.
Bergman, son of Michelle and Todd Bergman, participates in swimming. His future plans include attending North Dakota State University.
Obrigewitch, daughter of Jennifer Wilson and Ryan Obrigewitch, participates in dance. Extracurricular activities include Latin Club.
Her future plans include attending the University of North Dakota for pre-med with a minor in psychology.