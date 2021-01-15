 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

{{featured_button_text}}

Seniors Ryan Bergman and Livia Obrigewitch were named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for December.

Bergman, son of Michelle and Todd Bergman, participates in swimming. His future plans include attending North Dakota State University. 

Obrigewitch, daughter of Jennifer Wilson and Ryan Obrigewitch, participates in dance. Extracurricular activities include Latin Club.

Her future plans include attending the University of North Dakota for pre-med with a minor in psychology. 

+1 
Bergman.jpeg

Bergman
+1 
Obrigewitch.jpeg

Obrigewitch
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News