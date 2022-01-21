 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Seniors Riley Poppe and Jayli Wandler have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for December.

Kilen, son of Daniel and Lorena Poppe, participates in swimming and diving. His future plans include attending North Dakota State University in fall 2022 to major in social studies education.

Wandler, daughter of Jay and Jenn Wandler, participates in hockey. Other extracurricular activities include softball and studying piano. She also is a coach at Goalrobber Hockey Schools. Her future plans include majoring in animal science and minoring in Spanish. 

