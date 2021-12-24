Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Junior Carter Kilen and senior McKayla Lindbo have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for November.
Kilen, son of Steve and Nolana Kilen, participates in hockey. Extracurricular activities include motocross and snowmobiling. He also is a junior firefighter.
Lindbo, daughter of Andy and Darrell Desilets, participates in diving. Other extracurricular activities include track and field. Her future plans include attending North Dakota State University and studying radial technology.