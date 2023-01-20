Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Sophomore Marquis Richter and eighth grader Alexis Storsved have been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athletes of the month for December.

Richter, son of Roberta Richter and Dominic Simnioniw, participates in wrestling. Extracurricular activities include track and soccer. He is also a club wrestler and referee.

His future plans includes getting a scholarship to attend business classes and culinary school.

Strosved, daughter of Jon and Jessica Storsved, participates in wrestling. Extracurricular activities include volleyball and wrestling in the off season.

Her future plans includes wrestling in college and getting a computer science degree.