Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athletes of the month

Junior Karsyn Jablonski and senior Aysia Mettler have been named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athletes of the month for September.

Jablonski, son of Jon and Jana Jablonski, participates in football. Extracurricular activities include basketball and baseball. His future plans include attending college to pursue a career in psychology.

Mettler, daughter of Bracston and Jamie Mettler, participates in golf. Extracurricular activities include HOSA. Her future goals include golf and attending medical school. 

Mettler
