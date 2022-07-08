Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athlete of the month

Senior Andi Borchers has been named Mandan Athletic Recreation Club athlete of the month for May.

Borchers, daughter of Scott and Carrie Borchers, participates in softball. Other extracurricular activities include marching band, National Honor Society, Latin Club, National Latin Honor Society, pep band and concert band. She also calls bingo at Golden Age Senior Center.

Her future plans include attending Dakota Wesleyan University to major in exercise science and continue participating in softball, pep band and drumline.