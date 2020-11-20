 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athlete of the month

Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athlete of the month

{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Acey Elkins was named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athlete of the month for October.

Elkins, daughter of Erik and Dion Elkins, participates in cross country. Extracurricular activities include basketball and track and field.

She is also a member of First Lutheran Church, Element Youth Group and a mentor at Mandan Parks and Rec Youth.

Her future plans include college once she decides which area of study and school matches her goals and interests.

Acey Elkins

Elkins
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News