Mandan Athletic Recreation Club names athlete of the month

Sophomore Acey Elkins was named the Mandan Athletic Recreation Club's athlete of the month for October.

Elkins, daughter of Erik and Dion Elkins, participates in cross country. Extracurricular activities include basketball and track and field.

She is also a member of First Lutheran Church, Element Youth Group and a mentor at Mandan Parks and Rec Youth.

Her future plans include college once she decides which area of study and school matches her goals and interests.

