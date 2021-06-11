 Skip to main content
Mandan adds two runner-up finishes at state tennis tournament
Mandan High's tennis team fell just short of two more state championships in Grand Forks on Saturday.

In the state championship singles match, Elizabeth Felderman lost to West Fargo Sheyenne’s Mimi Gu, 6-4, 6-4, in a matchup of No. 1 seeds.

Felderman, a senior, and Gu, a junior, had met twice during the season with each player winning once. 

Felderman, who was trying to become the first state singles champion from the West since Caitlin Bakke of Bismarck St. Mary’s in 2013, won her semifinal match over Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies, 6-3, 6-4.

Gu had little trouble setting up the anticipated final, dispatching Maddie Abbott of Fargo Shanley, 6-0, 6-1.

The Braves also had a doubles team advance to the championship round.

In the semifinals, freshman Sophia Felderman and senior Breanna Helbling knocked off East Region champions Lily Andrews and India Rohl, 7-6 (4), 7-5. The win by Felderman and Helbling set up a rematch of the West Region championship match.

Once again the Minot duo of Sofia Egge and Eden Olson prevailed, defeating Felderman and Helbling, 6-4, 6-4.

Mandan won its first state team title on June 3, rolling 5-0, 5-0 and 4-1, the last win coming over Minot in the championship match.

Legacy left Grand Forks with some more hardware.

Camaryn Beasley and Sierra Knoll finished their careers strong. The Sabers’ seniors placed third in doubles, defeating Andrews and Rohl, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

The Sabers took fourth in the team tournament on Saturday.

Individual tournament

At Choice Health and Fitness

Singles

Semifinals, Saturday

Felderman over McCormick 6-0, 7-6 (5); Gu over Abbott 6-0, 6-1

Championship, Saturday

Gu over Felderman 6-4, 6-4

Third place, Saturday

McCormick over Abbott 6-0, 6-3

Consolation bracket

Semifinals, Saturday

Burian over Zander 6-2, 7-5; Olson over Allan 6-4, 6-4

Fifth place, Saturday

Olson over Burian 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Semifinals, Saturday

Olson-Egge over Beasley-Knoll 6-1, 6-0; Felderman-Helbling over Andrews-Rohl 7-6 (4), 7-5

Championship, Saturday

Olson-Egge over Felderman-Helbling 6-4, 6-3

Third place, Saturday

Beasley-Knoll over Andrews-Rohl 7-6 (3), 6-4

Consolation bracket

First round, Friday

Spicer-Spicer over Litzinger-Hinschberger 6-2, 6-0; Lee-Wanzek over Wieland-Loerch 6-1, 7-6 (7); Huebner-Spicer over Lemieux-Wang 7-5, 6-4; Latunski-Thompson over Richter-Haas 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Second round, Friday

Spicer-Spicer over Hammer-Ressler 6-1, 6-2; Strand-Meyer over Lee-Wanzek; Lembke-Kubsad over Huebner-Spicer 6-2, 6-1; Sufficool-Ingstad over Latunski-Thompson 6-4, 6-4

Semifinals, Saturday

Strand-Meyer over Spicer-Spicer 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Sufficool-Ingstad over Lembke-Kubsad 6-4, 6-4

Fifth place, Saturday

Sufficool-Ingstad over Strand-Meyer 6-4, 6-3

