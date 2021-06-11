Mandan adds two runner-up finishes at state tennis tournament

Mandan High's tennis team fell just short of two more state championships in Grand Forks on Saturday.

In the state championship singles match, Elizabeth Felderman lost to West Fargo Sheyenne’s Mimi Gu, 6-4, 6-4, in a matchup of No. 1 seeds.

Felderman, a senior, and Gu, a junior, had met twice during the season with each player winning once.

Felderman, who was trying to become the first state singles champion from the West since Caitlin Bakke of Bismarck St. Mary’s in 2013, won her semifinal match over Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies, 6-3, 6-4.

Gu had little trouble setting up the anticipated final, dispatching Maddie Abbott of Fargo Shanley, 6-0, 6-1.

The Braves also had a doubles team advance to the championship round.

In the semifinals, freshman Sophia Felderman and senior Breanna Helbling knocked off East Region champions Lily Andrews and India Rohl, 7-6 (4), 7-5. The win by Felderman and Helbling set up a rematch of the West Region championship match.

Once again the Minot duo of Sofia Egge and Eden Olson prevailed, defeating Felderman and Helbling, 6-4, 6-4.