Lowman pours in 38 points to lead Mandan over Bismarck High

“We made some great plays down the stretch,” Schafer said. “The thing about this team, we got down nine and just the composure we played with … we had a little stretch there where we were careless with the ball, we were taking bad shots, but we just played with poise and we just grinded out possessions. I’m so proud of the guys. It’s a great win.”

Jonathan LaFleur added 11 points and eight rebounds for Mandan (12-6). Aaron Grubb added a game-high 10 rebounds and nine points.

Lowman had the big numbers, but eight different players scored and a lot of players made big plays for the Braves.

“Tyler (Thilmony) hit a bit 3 right in front of our bench, Jacob Pierce hit a lot of free throws, Jonathan LaFleur, great offensive rebounding -- he got two putbacks in the second half. Down the stretch, Aaron Grubb did a great job rebounding. He had a big one with about two minutes left, an offensive rebound and a putback.

“That’s a great team that we just played. That’s a state tournament team. We’re getting there. I’m really happy with where we’re at. This team has a very high ceiling, I like where we’re going.”

Treysen Eaglestaff had a big game for the Demons (13-5), finishing with 34 points. He sank 13 of 24 shots from the field, including seven 3-pointers.