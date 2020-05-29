Lost season a bitter disappointment for Mandan girls soccer team

After a bitter ending to the 2019 soccer season, Mandan was hoping for another bite at the apple this spring.
Turns out 2020 has been rotten to the core thanks to COVID-19.
The Braves were returning five all-conference players this season, most of any WDA team. So when the season was first suspended, then canceled, it was a real bummer.
“Honestly, it was a massive blow,” said Mandan head coach Stephen Weston. “We had, I think, a very strong team. We were knocked out last season with a couple of very interesting decisions, we won’t get into that. That happens sometimes. The only good news out of that was that we expected to have this season to right some wrongs and we were fully expecting to be back in a position to do that.”
When that opportunity was lost for the Braves, who went 7-4-2 last season and returned virtually their entire roster, it was like ripping the scab off.
“No one, of course, was expecting anything like this to happen,” Weston said. “In a way it was even more painful than last year.”
For Alonna Allickson, Courtney Entzi, Elizabeth and Olivia Geiger, Elizabeth Goodheart, Nellie Maseth and Ashlee Newman, their senior seasons were over before they started. For Allickson and the Geiger sisters there will be a next year playing D-II soccer for the U-Mary Marauders. But for the rest?
“There’s so many unfortunate aspects to what happened. There are girls that would like to keep playing, but so many scouting opportunities have been lost,” Weston said. “We’re happy for the girls that to get to move on to play, but for others not having a season for them was very costly.”
Mandan’s team was deep across the board.
Allickson (7) and Geiger (6) combined for 13 goals last season. Sarah Burgum netted six goals in 2019 as a freshman and was one of many promising young players for the Braves.
“We were very excited for the season. We were really looking forward to watching the girls play,” Weston said. “We had seniors on the team that have been playing on varsity since they were seventh-graders. We have a very nice wave of younger players coming through the program. We felt like we were in a really good place. We still feel like we’re in a very good place, it’s just so unfortunate we won’t get to watch this group of girls play together.”
Olivia Geiger returned as one of the top goalies in the state. The Braves kept six clean sheets last season. Mandan had strikers galore with Elizabeth Geiger, Allickson, Burgum, Chloe Beck, Kendal Beckler and Quinn Carter, who’s likely to take over in frame next season for Olivia Geiger.
Kylie Osborn, who Weston treated like a senior because she’s always played up, patrolled the midfield. She had solid support from Goodheart, Newman and Sophia McLeish. Sydni Hoesel earned all-WDA honors as a freshman in 2019, anchoring the Braves' defense from her center back position. Tahrynn Nybakken teamed with Hoesel last season despite being just an eighth-grader.
“The shining light for the program has been all these good young players coming through,” Weston said. “Getting that experience with the junior varsity, or the varsity, whichever it may be, really helps in their development.”
The West Region looked very strong, particularly at the top.
Bismarck High returned four all-WDA players -- Elle Hill, Reece Vorachek, Raynie Vorachek and Noelle Martin -- and Minot High also would have been strong with four of its five top scorers -- Lainey Sandberg, MaLiah Burke, Brooklyn Casey and Morgan Perrin -- due back.
But the Braves would have been right there, Weston believes.
“100%,” the head coach said convincingly of his team’s chances. “We knew Bismarck would been considered the top team. Minot has a lot of good players. There were going to be a lot of good games in the West. Our region was going to prepare us to be competing at a very high level. It was going to be a very exciting season.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
