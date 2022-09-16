Long lines gather to see Stanley Cup, Mandan native Casey Bond

The lines were long, the handshakes, hugs and thank-yous, seemingly endless. Even a newborn baby sitting inside the Stanley Cup for a photo.

For Casey Bond, strength and conditioning coach of the NHL champion Colorado Avalanche, it was a dream come true.

Bond, a 1993 Mandan High graduate, brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown on Monday. The lines gathered in the near 90-degree heat well before the 2 p.m. viewing started and lasted well into the night.

"This is a dream for me," Bond said. "To see everyone come out today to see the greatest trophy in sports, I mean, it's just a great, great day."

The line started to wrap around Starion Sports Complex well before the event began. For every photo with the cup, there seemed to be at least one handshake thanking Bond for bringing the famous trophy to Mandan.

"I'm not a player, I get it. But just thinking back to when I was a kid and how cool it would have been to be able to see the cup back then?" Bond said. "People are just happy here today. I think that's the best part. It's been so much fun seeing a lot of people, a lot of friends, I haven't seen for a long time. It's bringing people together and that's great."

While there were plenty of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar jerseys and T-shirts -- two of the Avalanche's marquee players -- it's Bond who has been a staple in the Colorado franchise for more than a decade.

After earning his undergraduate degree at North Dakota State and master's from Eastern Michigan, Bond became the full-time strength and conditioning coach for the Avalanche in 2012 after previously serving as the team's assistant from 2005 to 2009.

A few hoops had to be jumped through to get the cup to Mandan, but they were able to make it happen.

"The organization does a very good job of taking care of the people in the trenches," Bond said.

He will get the same championship ring the players do. The Avalanche are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which also owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Arsenal Football Club in London, among many others. The Rams' ring, incidentally, was valued at between $40,000 and $50,000 each.

For Bond, as down to earth as they come, it was a full-circle moment.

He played on the very first Mandan High School hockey team in 1992-93. Before that, he played with Century as part of a co-op.

"Just a lot of great memories," Bond said. "We weren't great, but we competed. To be out there wearing our school colors as the first team, it was pretty cool."

The event, which was hosted by the Mandan Hockey Club, aims to help future hockey players. Proceeds on Monday were going to a fundraising campaign for a proposed expansion of the rink.

"You see all the kids here, all the smiles, that's pretty awesome," Bond said. "Mandan Hockey Club does a great job with everything they do for the sport here in town. This facility is really nice. You have a lot of people here who love hockey and they're doing things that are great for the community, great for the future of hockey in Mandan. Those people deserve a lot of credit because it is a lot of work."

Bond will head back to Denver Tuesday, where he lives with his wife Jennifer and 2-year-old son, C.J. The cup will be off whisked off to its next destination by its famed handlers who safely guard the trophy, which has been awarded annually since 1893.

"I gotta go back to work," Bond said. "But it's always great to come home."