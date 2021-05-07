Keller wins again in season opener

As far as opening night goes, April 30 at Dacotah Speedway had just about everything a racing fan could hope for.
When the night finally ended, only one defending points champ had won a feature, there had been two rollovers – one that left veteran driver Marlyn Seidler’s familiar No. 7 destroyed – and the track president stood in victory lane for the second straight regular-season race.
Jeremy Keller’s win was tempered by the concern over the 68-year-old Seidler’s health. Seidler had to be helped from his wrecked IMCA Modified after the scary crash along the front straight during the mod feature. He, Mark Dahl and Shawn Strand were running in a pack trying to chase down Quentin Kinzley when Dahl and Seidler got together.
Seidler spun and went airborne, his car rolling several times. Keller saw it all from his car.
“Thank God Marlyn’s OK,” Keller said. “All I saw was him up in the air. It was scary.”
Seidler was being tended to in his hauler after the races ended and a member of his team said he was likely being taken for observation.
Dahl was also out after the crash and Strand would leave with seven laps left after getting together trying to pass Kinzley.
Keller, meanwhile, didn’t seem like a likely candidate to chase Kinzley down. He started the feature 13th and dropped as far back as 18th before working his way back. By the time he reached Kinzley’s bumper, car and driver were on target. Keller settled into a low line and just stuck with it. With three laps left, he passed Kinzley coming out of the turn four and drove to his first feature win since championship night – which was his first of 2020. Throw out the Oktoberfest special event and that’s two straight feature wins.
“My start wasn’t very good. I just had to slow down a little bit,” Keller said. “It’s easy to over drive these things. I just hit my marks and my car was getting better as we went.”
Ken Sandberg was the only defending champion to win the feature. He also won the IMCA Sport Compacts heat. That race also had a rollover as Levi Ensz flipped and landed on his roof atop turn four. He climbed out on his own.
Opening night featured three last-lap passes in the heats.
Keith McCleary moved past Dylan Sandberg on the back stretch in the first heat of Hobby Stocks and Curt Michaelson passed John Gartner Jr. with a half lap left in the third heat.
There wasn’t as much excitement in the feature as Bill Hultberg drove away from the field twice to take the flag.
“It was just a really good car and the handling was nice. The car was just so smooth,” Hultberg said.
The night’s other last-lap pass for a heat win was pulled off by Nate Keena, who drove underneath Austin Wiest on turn four of the final lap and won a dash to the checkered flag by inches in Legends.
Thirteen-year-old Dayton Olheiser of Dickinson was poised to earn a place in the Legends feature as he led the B-Main qualifier by several car lengths for the first three laps. But mechanical problems sent him to the pits and he wasn’t one of the top four to qualify.
The feature, however, belonged to the veterans as Ivan Sailer, Preston Martin, Drew Papke and defending champion Donavin Wiest all led laps. Papke, Martin and Wiest took turns swapping the lead down the stretch. Each lead at some point with four laps to go.
Papke finally got to the front and held off Wiest for the win.
“It’s not that much fun,” Papke said of the dramatic final laps. “Tonight was pretty scary but we pulled off the win.”
Lisbon’s Todd Carter made it two straight season-opening feature wins in WISSOTA Street Stocks. After race leaders Hunter Domagala and Zach Frederick got together and one went tail-end for causing the crash and the other to the back for having to change a tire, Carter found himself up front and stayed there.
“We were pretty good,” Carter said. “I think Kyle (Anderson) might have been better. I just talked to him and he said that’s seven seconds in a row and he’s getting sick of that.”