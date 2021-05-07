Keller wins again in season opener

As far as opening night goes, April 30 at Dacotah Speedway had just about everything a racing fan could hope for.

When the night finally ended, only one defending points champ had won a feature, there had been two rollovers – one that left veteran driver Marlyn Seidler’s familiar No. 7 destroyed – and the track president stood in victory lane for the second straight regular-season race.

Jeremy Keller’s win was tempered by the concern over the 68-year-old Seidler’s health. Seidler had to be helped from his wrecked IMCA Modified after the scary crash along the front straight during the mod feature. He, Mark Dahl and Shawn Strand were running in a pack trying to chase down Quentin Kinzley when Dahl and Seidler got together.

Seidler spun and went airborne, his car rolling several times. Keller saw it all from his car.

“Thank God Marlyn’s OK,” Keller said. “All I saw was him up in the air. It was scary.”

Seidler was being tended to in his hauler after the races ended and a member of his team said he was likely being taken for observation.

Dahl was also out after the crash and Strand would leave with seven laps left after getting together trying to pass Kinzley.