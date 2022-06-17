Keller picks up another feature victory

Jeremy Keller is off to a fast start to the racing season at Dacotah Speedway.

The Bismarck driver ran to a feature victory on June 10 in the IMCA Modifieds during Friday night’s program. With three feature wins in four outings – and four top-5 finishes – Keller is the early points leader in the class.

Keller won the feature on June 10, followed by Minot’s Spencer Wilson, running second in season points to Keller, and Scott Gartner of Jamestown.

Shawn Strand of Mandan and Marlyn Seidler of Underwood, who both finished in the top six of the feature, each won heats.

Geoff Hellman, Preston Martin, John Gartner Jr. and Ken Sandberg also posted feature wins on June 10.

Hellman took the checkered flag in front of Tracy Domagala and Hunter Domagala. The Mandan driver started ninth and went on to claim victory. Zach Frederick of Richardton and Tracy Domagala of Bismarck each won heats.

Martin started in 11th position but went on to win the Semi-Pro Legends feature. Drew Papke of Bismarck and Donavin Wiest of Wishek finished second and third, respectively.

Sierra Davenport and A.J. Davenport of Bismarck earned wins in the B features while Nate Keena of Lincoln, Wiest, Drew Papke of Bismarck and Preston Martin of Bismarck claimed victories in the heats.

Gartner Jr. of Mandan finished ahead of Bill Hultberg and Terry Davenport of Bismarck to win the Hobby Stocks feature. Hultberg and Derrick Appert of Hazelton earned heat wins.

In Sport Compacts, Sandberg edged fellow Bismarck drivers Alex Thompson and Nicholas Hoffman in the feature. Paul Schuh of Bismarck won the heat.

