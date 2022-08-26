Keller earns sixth feature win of season

Jeremy Keller picked up another feature win as the Dacotah Speedway IMCA Modifieds season points chase heads into the final stretch.

Keller took the checkered flag in the 25-lap main event last Friday night, his sixth feature win of the season. The Bismarck driver finished just ahead of season points leader Shawn Strand of Mandan, who holds a slim lead in the season championship hunt heading into next week’s Season Championship night at the track.

Keller, with six wins, 10 top-10 finishes and 10-top five finishes in 11 races, has 332 points, just eight back of Strand and two behind Marlyn Seidler. Quentin Kinzley is in fourth with 326 as the top four drivers are separated by just 14 points.

Scott Gartner of Jamestown, Keller and Spencer Wilson of Minot picked up heat wins.

Hunter Domagala picked up his sixth feature win of the summer as he looks to claim the Street Stocks season title.

The Mandan driver finished first in the 20-lap feature, ahead of Geoff Hellman of Mandan, John Feist of Bismarck and Kyle Anderson of Jamestown.

Domagala has six feature wins and nine top-five finishes in 10 races. Heading into the final week, he has 1,071 points – a 32-point lead over Richardton’s Zach Frederick.

Mandan’s Jason Meidinger and Kassey Ussatis of Nome drove to heat victories.

Alex Kukowski of Edgeley claimed the INEX Legends feature, finishing in front of Wishek’s Donavin Wiest, Drew Papke of Bismarck and Preston Martin of Lincoln in the 20-lap chase.

Heading into the final week, Wiest (942) holds a one-point lead over Martin (941) in the season race.

Noah Madler of New England crossed in front of Sierra Davenport of Bismarck and Gage Madler of New England to win the B feature. Wiest, Preston Martin, Papke and Casey Martin of Bismarck drove to feature victories.

Dylan Sandberg drove to a feature win in Hobby Stocks, crossing in front of John Gartner Jr. of Mandan, Paul Morman of Wishek and season points leader Bill Hultberg of Bismarck.

Hultberg (1,011) has a 54-points lead over Gartner Jr. in the season chase.

Braydee Hanson of Fargo, Sandberg and Bismarck’s Nathan Mundahl claimed heat victories.

Bismarck’s Ken Sandberg edged Krys Yost of Balfour, Alex Thompson of Bismarck and Paul Shuh of Bismarck to take the 12-lap Sport Compact feature.

Sandberg, with six feature wins, carries a seven-point edge over Thompson (376-369) into Friday’s championship night.

Yost won the Sport Compact heat race.