Kasel leads Kansas City to first team series win

Dalton Kasel saved his best ride of the weekend for last and it came in the clutch.

Kasel rode one of Chad Berger's power bulls, Yellow Feather, to a 90.75 score as the Kansas City Outlaws claimed the inaugural PBR Team Series victory Saturday night at the Bismarck Event Center.

The title came down to the Outlaws and the Carolina Cowboys, but Kasel's ride in overtime proved to be the walk-off winner.

"Chad's got an amazing set of bulls that give you the chance for big scores," said Kasel, ranked sixth in the world. "We're just blessed to have such great bulls to ride."

Daylon Swearingen, ranked No. 1 in the world, had a chance to answer in the final ride of the night, but veteran Berger bull Drago, ranked 15th in in the world, sent Swearingen flying to end it.

Earlier, Swearingen posted an 89.75 to lead the Carolina Cowboys to a banner 350.75 total in their victory over the Missouri Thunder. The Cowboys had the best aggregate total in the exhibition event with 606.75 points. Missouri Thunder (522.5) was second and Kansas City (350.75) third.

"This is what it's about," said Kansas City coach J.D. Hart. "We put these guys through hell in training camp. Every guy showed up to work and it paid off."

The stop in Bismarck was the first of two exhibitions for the team series before 10 regular-season head-to-head competitions. The second exhibition matches are in Tryon, N.C., this weekend. Cheyenne, Wyo., hosts the first official set of games in the team series, July 25-26.

The Carolina Cowboys were good June 17, but even better Saturday.

Swearingen led off the 350.75-point performance with a sparkling ride for 89.95 points.

Junior Patrick Souza, coming off a broken leg, was next and hung an 87.52 on the board.

Carolina wasn’t done. Wingson Da Silva capped off a 2-0 weekend with an 86.50. Da Silva has been in the U.S. for less than a month. The Brazilian topped Lil Hott after Souza rode Dagger for the full 8.

The Missouri Thunder had two more rides to go, but Mason Taylor made it moot with an 87.25 to seal the win.

The Thunder got wins from Clayton Sellars, Andrew Alvidrez and Australian Callum Miller. The trio totaled 261.50 points, but it wasn’t enough.

The third game was low scoring and tight.

Cole Melancon’s 88.5 ride was the difference, but it was a painful effort. The veteran cowboy from Texas was stepped on by Safety Meeting. Just back from injury, Melancon gingerly walked off with help from medical staff.

Melancon and Marcus Mast had the two scoring rides for the Kansas City Outlaws. In a re-ride, Mast posted an 85.75.

Oklahoma’s Caden Bunch scored 87.75 points as the Freedom went 1-for-5.

In the first game of the night, the bulls dominated.

Ednelio Almeida of Brazil was the lone cowboy to stay on. The 28-year-old with three career wins registered an 84-point ride to secure a win for the Texas Rattlers over the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Texas left Bismarck with a split on the weekend. Arizona (0-2) was winless.

The final matchup Saturday night was won by Nashville, which was nearly a shutout both ways.

Fernando Novais appeared to be bucked off by Midnight Rain at 7.79 seconds. But upon further review, Novais was scored with a qualified ride, giving Nashville a 1-0 win over the Austin Gamblers.

Eight OT matches followed, but only Kasel stayed on. Nighthawk -- named bull of the event -- I'm Busted, Sky Harbor, Born to Sin, Pookie Holler -- ranked fifth in the world -- Two Socks, and Drago prevailed.

Berger put $10,000 on Ross Freeman's ride aboard Nighthawk, but the fast-rising bovine could not be tamed in the first OT tilt.

On his winning effort, Kasel took a hard fall off Yellow Feather, but the Texan walked off under his own power.

"(Kasel) is our captain. We built our team around him," Hart said. "He's as big a part of this as anybody."

