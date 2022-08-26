 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Huettl leads Mandan to Tom O' sweep

Mandan made a clean sweep of the Bismarck High Invitational last Friday.

Anna Huettl pulled away for a six-stroke victory and the Braves held off Legacy to claim the team title at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.

It was the third straight season Mandan has won a West Region meet. Huettl, meanwhile, collected medalist honors for the fourth time in her career after shooting a 1-over par 70.

"The key was I played pretty solid, after a rough start," said Huettl, who bogeyed the first two holes. "After the first few holes, I was able to settle in and started hitting the ball better and made a few putts."

Huettl, a junior, finished six strokes ahead of three-time Class A state champion Hannah Herbel of Century. The pair have walked many a mile together as the No. 1s for the Braves and Patriots through the years.

"Hannah and I have played a lot together," Huettl said. "My wedge really helped me out today. I was able to get up and down and do a lot more scoring."

Huettl birdied the 10th, 16th and 17th as she padded her lead late.

"I had a pretty good idea of where I was," Huettl said. "It was just a matter of staying focused and hitting good shots."

Huettl was just as happy the Braves broke through for their first win of the season. Friday's meet was the third meet of the campaign.

"We were super happy to win. A lot of credit has to go to Ruby Heydt. She put a lot of time in during the summer to fill the spot of Aysia Mettler, who graduated," Huettl said. "That was huge for us today."

Heydt carded a round of 82 and actually led after nine holes. Brittyn Mettler was two strokes behind Heydt. Brooklyn Monteith (89) rounded out the Braves' winning quartet.

"The girls just really fought hard, that was the main thing," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "Every one of them had a tough stretch where they had to fight through it, but they were able to turn it around. 

"Our scores could've been lower, but that's golf. The ability to fight through it, that was the biggest takeaway today."

Legacy, led by Ava Kalanek's 80 and Anne Hulst's 81, surged to a second-place finish. The Sabers' 329 was just four off Mandan's winning 325. Century (334) was third.

"I think we can compete with any team that's out there," Johs said. "The girls are gaining confidence more and more. We're not done. There's work to do, but today was a big step in the right direction."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

 

 

Bismarck Invitational

Team scores

1. Mandan 325. 2. Legacy 329. 3. Century 334. 4. Minot 354. 5. St. Mary’s 369. 6. Williston 379. 7. Jamestown 388. 8. Dickinson 405. 9. Watford City 431. 10. Minot North 432.

Individual Top 10

1. Anna Huettl, Mandan, 70 2. Hannah Herbel, Century, 76. 3. Hazel Emter, Dickinson, 79. 4. Ava Kalanek, Legacy, 80. 5. Anne Hulst, Legacy, 81. 6. Ruby Heydt, Mandan, 82. 7. (tie) Brooke Hollar, Legacy, 83; Aliyah Iverson, Century, 83 and Paige Breuer, Bismarck, 83. 10. Brittyn Mettler, Mandan, 84.

By Team

MANDAN (325): Anna Huettl 70, Ruby Heydt 82, Brittyn Mettler 84, Brooklyn Monteith 89, Rylee Meyers 98, Stray Ressler 97.

LEGACY (329): Ava Kalanek 80, Anne Hulst 81, Brooke Hollar 83, Lauren Beck 85, Guidinger 89, Kate Le Moine 94.

CENTURY (334): Hannah Herbel 76, Aliyah Iverson 83, Sara Anderson 87, Kambree Hauglie 88, Regan Braun 91, Hatley Hetleved 94.

MINOT (354): Cali Wilson 85, Adison Dittus 88, Mackenzie Strange 90, Morgan Strange 91, Emily Houim 99, Katie Thomas 102

ST. MARY’S (369): Abi Shneider 86, Maleah Hall 90, Grace Rieger 91, Brenna Curl 102, Kate Wilson 115, Lily Haag WD.

WILISTON (379): Scout Graham 91, Tegan Graham 94, Sam Grasser 96, Brekley Poeckes 98, Maya Thompson 113, Dani Tinklenberg 110.

JAMESTOWN (388):  Isabel LeFevre 89, Olivia Sorlie 90, McKenna Nieswaag 107, Mylee Michel 102,  Belle Sjostrom 116.

DICKINSON (405): Hazel Emter 79, Tristyn Baumgartner 112, Rayden Peters 112, Mikayla Schwindt 112, Grace Dazell 125, Harper Skaare 117.

WATFORD CITY (431): Rylee Lindley 98, Harlee Olson 109, Faith Bones 132, Emma Tomilson 110, Paisley LeBaron 114, Alysa Holen 118.

MINOT NORTH (432): Emersyn Kopp 93, Kinzy Welstad 94, Ava Lansiedel 115, Ally Larson 130.

BISMARCK: Paige Breuer 83, Jessica Schuh 109.

TURTLE MOUNTAIN: Lane Malaterre 104.

