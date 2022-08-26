Huettl leads Mandan to Tom O' sweep

Mandan made a clean sweep of the Bismarck High Invitational last Friday.

Anna Huettl pulled away for a six-stroke victory and the Braves held off Legacy to claim the team title at Tom O'Leary Golf Course.

It was the third straight season Mandan has won a West Region meet. Huettl, meanwhile, collected medalist honors for the fourth time in her career after shooting a 1-over par 70.

"The key was I played pretty solid, after a rough start," said Huettl, who bogeyed the first two holes. "After the first few holes, I was able to settle in and started hitting the ball better and made a few putts."

Huettl, a junior, finished six strokes ahead of three-time Class A state champion Hannah Herbel of Century. The pair have walked many a mile together as the No. 1s for the Braves and Patriots through the years.

"Hannah and I have played a lot together," Huettl said. "My wedge really helped me out today. I was able to get up and down and do a lot more scoring."

Huettl birdied the 10th, 16th and 17th as she padded her lead late.

"I had a pretty good idea of where I was," Huettl said. "It was just a matter of staying focused and hitting good shots."

Huettl was just as happy the Braves broke through for their first win of the season. Friday's meet was the third meet of the campaign.

"We were super happy to win. A lot of credit has to go to Ruby Heydt. She put a lot of time in during the summer to fill the spot of Aysia Mettler, who graduated," Huettl said. "That was huge for us today."

Heydt carded a round of 82 and actually led after nine holes. Brittyn Mettler was two strokes behind Heydt. Brooklyn Monteith (89) rounded out the Braves' winning quartet.

"The girls just really fought hard, that was the main thing," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "Every one of them had a tough stretch where they had to fight through it, but they were able to turn it around.

"Our scores could've been lower, but that's golf. The ability to fight through it, that was the biggest takeaway today."

Legacy, led by Ava Kalanek's 80 and Anne Hulst's 81, surged to a second-place finish. The Sabers' 329 was just four off Mandan's winning 325. Century (334) was third.

"I think we can compete with any team that's out there," Johs said. "The girls are gaining confidence more and more. We're not done. There's work to do, but today was a big step in the right direction."