Herner followed two local racers into the driver's seat

“An opportunity came up for me to get behind the wheel and I took it,” Herner said.

Two years earlier, Herner had a chance but waited too long to make the decision to buy an available car. This time, when Scott Olson put his car up for sale, Herner didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve been working on it and getting it ready for the season,” Herner said.

Strand and Dahl offered advice to the soon-to-be racer.

“They told me not to change a lot of stuff, that it was pretty good for this year,” he said. “I’m just doing a few little things to get it ready.”

Herner’s first foray into competitive driving should have already taken place, but like all sports everywhere, things at the speedway are on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end and racers are given the green flag.

Herner is itching to get behind the wheel on the track.

“It’s difficult to learn about the car when you’ve never been behind the wheel,” Herner said. “Just trying to learn about the shocks and springs and stagger and that kind of stuff. I’m just trying to get the book smarts down now, I guess.”