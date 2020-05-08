Herner followed two local racers into the driver's seat

Dylan Herner credits his love of auto racing to two of the more successful IMCA Modified drivers to circle the track at Mandan’s Dacotah Speedway: Mark Dahl and Shawn Strand.
Dahl has won two Modified points titles in Mandan since 2007, while Strand has brought home four track championships.
While Herner often accompanied his parents and grandparents to the track, it took some nudging from Dahl and some experience in the pits to get Herner into the driver’s seat.
“As a kid, I always wanted to go out and watch the racing,” Herner said. “I followed Shawn Strand, he was one of our neighbors growing up. And my dad has known Mark Dahl for a long time, so we always watched him.”
Herner also worked for Dahl at Capital City Motorworx and had been helping him out in the pits.
It wasn’t so much what Herner did in the pits as what he learned that made him think he was ready to race for the first time.
“It was a lot of learning," he said. "I bolted on wheels and checked tire pressure, but the big takeaway was absorbing as much as I could. Kinda like the racer lingo.”
He learned enough that his mentors thought he would be ready this season to race for the first time in WISSOTA Street Stocks.
“An opportunity came up for me to get behind the wheel and I took it,” Herner said.
Two years earlier, Herner had a chance but waited too long to make the decision to buy an available car. This time, when Scott Olson put his car up for sale, Herner didn’t hesitate.
“I’ve been working on it and getting it ready for the season,” Herner said.
Strand and Dahl offered advice to the soon-to-be racer.
“They told me not to change a lot of stuff, that it was pretty good for this year,” he said. “I’m just doing a few little things to get it ready.”
Herner’s first foray into competitive driving should have already taken place, but like all sports everywhere, things at the speedway are on hold until the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end and racers are given the green flag.
Herner is itching to get behind the wheel on the track.
“It’s difficult to learn about the car when you’ve never been behind the wheel,” Herner said. “Just trying to learn about the shocks and springs and stagger and that kind of stuff. I’m just trying to get the book smarts down now, I guess.”
There has been no decision on when racing will start this season at Dacotah Speedway. Herner is hoping, like a lot of drivers, that they will be able to take advantage of three test-and-tune weekends planned in May at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson.
“There’s a lot of anticipation when the year hasn’t even started yet,” Herner said. “Tooling around the farm is the only time I’m driving it.”
This is the second of a four-part series on dirt track racing in Bismarck-Mandan.
