Henderson hired as new girls basketball coach at Mandan

Additionally, he is a basketball skills trainer with I'm Possible Training North Dakota.

"Shaun’s head coaching experience, along with being familiar with the girls’ basketball program and WDA were important as we made a decision for the position," Mandan athletic director Mark Wiest said. "Shaun also impressed us with his vision on how he wants to build the program."

Henderson enjoyed his first year coaching girls.

"Obviously there are differences in terms of the physicality of how the game is played," he said. "With girls, they follow through with the offense more. Boys tend to think they take their man off the dribble anytime whereas girls will run through the play almost to a fault at times.

"Girls listen better."

The Braves advanced to the third-place game at the state Class A tournament last season. However, the game was never played as the tournament was canceled on the Friday of the three-day event in Fargo due to the pandemic.

"We're really hoping nothing happens with volleyball and football and we'll be able to have a season," he said.

Wiest is confident Henderson is the right person to coach the Braves into the future.