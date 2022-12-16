Haider, Leingang lead Mandan shutout of Bismarck

One good goal-scorer and a hot goalie can be more than enough to win a team a game on their own.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Capital Ice Complex, it was Matthew Haider providing the scoring and Bennett Leingang the goaltending as the Mandan Braves shut out Bismarck 2-0.

"Defensively, we played a strong game, and that's what we're looking for moving forward," Braves coach Matt Winkle said. "At the end of the day, we want to take care of our defensive end. We're not worrying about how many goals we get, we're worrying about how many goals we can limit our opponents to, and zero will do it for us."

Under new leadership in Winkle and ex-University of Mary standout Marshall Tschida, Mandan has devoted itself to playing well in the defensive zone.

With Mandan now up to four wins in four games, it's hard to argue with the decision.

"Our new staff does a good job with us in the defensive zone in practice," Haider said. "Most importantly, we have a good goalie between the posts, he's been playing unbelievably."

The Dec. 6 shutout by Leingang was his second of the season. The junior backstopped Mandan's 10-0 blowout win over Hazen-Beulah in its season opener.

He wasn't tested often, but when he was, he was calm, cool and collected in making 20 saves across the 54 minutes of play.

"You know what you'll get with Bennett," Winkle said. "He knows what he wants to do. We're proud of his accomplishments and the way he's been playing."

As for Haider, he figured into both scoring plays by Mandan.

He started off by scoring his seventh goal of the season. Teammates Carter Kilen and Brady Helbling forced a turnover in the neutral zone that Haider collected in Bismarck's defensive end, moved to the center of the ice, then blasted a shot past Bismarck goalie Carson Erickson, who stopped 31 of 33 shots.

"I've been feeling good (on the ice)," Haider said. "I'm lucky to have two good teammates (on my line) to help me get these goals. It's a team sport, so I can't put it all on me."

Mandan's defensive effort frustrated the Demons all night.

"We're still in the infancy of our season, but I'm proud of how we've moved forward and adapted and the strides we've taken to progress," Winkle said. "We know there's another level to our game that we haven't hit yet."

A scoreless second period followed the one-goal first, and the teams headed into the final frame separated by just that lone tally.

Haider ensured it didn't stay that way long. Seconds into the third, Mandan blocked a shot in its defensive end. The puck came to Haider, who broke out for a 2-on-1 rush with teammate Kyyan Jahner.

"We transitioned the puck well tonight," Haider said. "It could have been better, towards the end of the game we gave up a few easy breakouts, but we overall played well."

Haider got the centering pass off to Jahner and he dumped it into the net to double Mandan's lead.

"We've been capitalizing on our opportunities," Winkle said of his team's ability to score consistently on rush plays. "When we get a chance, when we get a break, we'll take it, and when it ends up in the back of the net, that works for us, and then we'll tighten up on the back end.

"It's always good to put a puck in the net at the start of the period, and it got everybody feeling good to start the period. It was important for us to capitalize when we had that opportunity."

Bismarck had trouble holding the puck in Mandan's zone all evening, and it cost them big when they were making a push late.

With their goalie on the bench, with more than three minutes left, the Braves still managed to push play back into Bismarck's end, where they were able to frustrate the Demons into taking a pair of penalties that allowed the Braves to run out the rest of the clock with little chance of a major threat on Leingang.

"That's the brand of hockey we play," Winkle said. "We're a tough team to play against when we play our positions and our game."

Penalties were a key feature of Mandan's defeat of Bismarck. The Braves were called for just four penalties while the Demons took eight.

"We're a disciplined team," Winkle said. "The players don't want to come to practice the day after taking nine, ten penalties because it wouldn't be a fun one. We've only touched on the power play once in practice so far, so I think it's something we'll improve on when we get time to touch on it."

The win moves Mandan to 3-0-1 on the year, while the Demons fall to 2-3. By way of BHS having played a six-point game already, the Demons remain a point ahead of Mandan in the conference standings.