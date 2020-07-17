Gustavsson to coach Mandan softball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Gustavsson has been promoted to head girls softball coach at Mandan High.

Gustavsson has spent the past three years as an assistant coach for the Braves. He has over 20 years coaching experience, including 15 years in the Babe Ruth baseball, 15 years with the Century High baseball team and three years with the 18U fastpitch program.

"We’re proud to announce the hiring of Mike as the second head coach of our softball program," Mandan Athletic Director Mark Wiest said. "We’re excited about the wealth of knowledge that Mike will bring to the program."

A graduate of Hibbing (Minn.) High School, Gustavsson played college baseball at Hibbing Community College, Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Mary. He holds a bachelor's degree in physical education and a master's degree of athletic administration and physical education.

"Mike has a tremendous amount of experience, a strong softball background and has been instrumental in the development and growth of the youth softball program in Mandan," Wiest said. "We look forward to Mike working on the continued growth and success of our softball program.”

Gustavsson is a teacher at St. Anne's in Bismarck. He replaces Ryne Jungling who stepped down as coach in the spring.

