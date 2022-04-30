For Papkes, racing is a family affair

When Drew Papke eventually makes his season debut at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, the reigning INEX Legends track and national points champion will have a new crew member in the pits.

Five-month-old Jett will join dad and mom, Megan, at tracks around North Dakota this summer. He won’t be torqueing bolts or changing gears just yet, but he’ll learn as he goes by watching mom.

Jett’s debut at the track has been delayed by recent snowstorms that have pushed back the green flag by at least two weeks. His dad’s title defense won’t start now until at least May 6, if the weather cooperates. Until then, Drew and Megan will use the time to finish a new Legends car and get the one Drew drove to a title last season ready for the new year.

“Megan does a lot on the cars. She actually does most of the work on the car at the track,” Drew said. “Even during the week, she helps out a lot with the weekly maintenance.”

Drew wasn’t sold early on when Megan mentioned getting involved in the races.

“I was like, hmmm, do I let her touch the car?” Drew said. “But she does a good job on the car and she’s learned a lot watching me.

“Racing for me isn’t a hobby. It’s a lifestyle. We race three or four days a week 30 weeks of the year. It was important to find somebody that is part of the racing and do it with me, and we could spend time together as a family.”

“I used to go to the races all the time with my family, then I met him and found out he was a racer,” Megan added. “I watched him in the shop and jumped in to get my hands dirty when I could. I just wanted to help a little bit.”

While Megan handles a lot of work at the hauler, Drew’s main contribution is on the track. The Bismarck driver has won the last three Pro class INEX Legends national points titles (four overall) and outdueled perennial contender Donavin Wiest for the Dacotah Speedway crown.

And the two were hardly the only contenders in the fast-growing and competitive class. Austin Wiest, Nate Keena and the four Martin brothers -- Preston, Dauntae, Casey and Travis -- are challengers, and veteran Ivan Sailer, who introduced Legends cars to Dacotah Speedway many years ago, is a formidable foe.

Donavin Wiest won the points title at Jamestown Speedway and Austin Wiest won it at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson.

“It’s a good thing for us in North Dakota that the Legends program has really grown a lot and there is a crazy amount of shows in North Dakota. There’s a lot of nights to pick from,” Drew said.

Drew posted six feature wins and 14 top-five finishes in 15 starts last season in Mandan. He ended the year with 1,346 points, or 29 more than Donavin Wiest. That title came eight years after his first of four championships.

“We didn’t run as much. Life gets busy,” Drew explained. “We still had good results, we just didn’t run as many nights. You have to run at least 20 nights to get full points. To be competitive in national, you probably need to run 30 or 35.”

Drew locked the last three titles up well before the end of the season thanks to having more than 20 feature wins before the final event.

Drew, Megan and Jett will continue running weekends this summer. But they won’t put on the 30,000 to 50,000 miles they put on in a given year.

“We used to go to Iowa for triple and doubleheaders and we might try a few of those, but we’ll be sticking closer to home with the baby,” Megan said.

That will allow the family to spend more time in the shop where he hopes a little work now will save time in the long run.

“I build (Legends) from the ground up myself. I’ve done a lot of them,” Drew said. “If I can sit down without distraction, it would probably take three days. Part of the problem is knowing all the parts you need, but the last year it’s been tough to get parts, so you have to plan ahead.”

Drew will use his old car only in Mandan and the one under construction at all other tracks. Last year’s car was dialed in.

“We’ll run them both,” Drew said. “I like having a spare car in case something happens Friday night, you can still run the weekend. But when we get seats for both, one car will be my Mandan car and we’ll run that only in Mandan. The other we’ll run everywhere else.

“It takes a good bit of time to set them up correctly for different tracks. We’ve got a newborn son, so I don’t have as much time to spend in the shop as I used to.”

