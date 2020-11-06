Flasher volleyball team up to winning ways in strange 2020 season

Flasher has been able to reload rather than rebuild this season.

Despite losing four key seniors off last year’s state tournament team, the Bulldogs are in the same spot they were this time last season -- on top of the Region 5 volleyball standings. Flasher’s only two losses this season have come against top five teams -- No. 1 Linton-HMB and fifth-ranked Dickinson Trinity. The other 16 matches have all been wins, 15 by sweep.

Like many schools this fall, there have been bumps in the road. Coach Jerlyn Gabrielson had to miss two weeks during the season due to quarantine for coronavirus-related reasons. But the Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in the state, were able to avoid major problems for the most part.

“Our school district had a major wakeup call three or four weeks ago. We started out pretty good with COVID, but we ended up having to quarantine a couple of entire classes,” said Gabrielson, a second-grade teacher in Flasher. “Our school board and community members really came together and revamped the plan. We got really aggressive with cleaning up; using masks; socially distancing. After that initial scare, it was amazing to see how the board and the administration got out ahead of this.”