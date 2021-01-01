Flasher off to strong start with Friesz leading the way

Flasher has been quite consistent in its fast start to the season.
The Bulldogs have scored 63, 66 and 61 in their three games, while allowing 46, 45 and 47. It calculates out to a 64-46 per-game average and 3-0 record heading into today’s home game against Legacy High’s sophomore squad.
“These guys have been part of the program a lot of years now, especially the seniors and juniors, and they’ve embraced the challenge of taking on new roles,” Flasher head coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “They’re growing and they’re excited to compete. You can see that in their play. They’re getting after it pretty good. It’s been fun to watch.”
Few have been getting after it any better in the early going than Jace Friesz.
The Bulldogs’ 6-foot-2 junior is averaging 25 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Flasher was counting on Friesz, a returning All-Region 5 player, to produce, and he has.
“He’s playing tremendous,” Nieuwsma said of Jace Friesz. “The guys look to him. He’s a good kid. He’s taking what the defense gives him, but he’s also able to get his own shot if that’s what we need.”
Landon Frederick, a 6-0 senior, has been in double figures all three games and is averaging 12.6 points per contest.
Jace’s ninth-grade brother, Javin Friesz, senior Logan Schmidt and junior Braxton Hatzenbuhler each have had double-figure scoring games so far.
“We’re getting pretty good contributions from a number of guys,” Nieuwsma said. “Guys are stepping up and making plays. They’re not shying away from the moment.”
Several of the players on the roster are picking up where they left in the fall. Flasher teamed with Grant County to produce a 7-2 record during the nine-man football season.
“Lots of the guys played football and had success in the fall,” said Nieuwsma, who is an assistant football coach and also the athletic director at Flasher. “They want to keep that going, but they know there are no shortcuts. We have to put the work in every day.”
Flasher’s schedule plays out in interesting fashion. After five straight at home to start the season, the Bulldogs hit the road for six in a row from Jan. 8 through Jan. 26.
Nieuwsma and his team are happy to be playing anywhere.
“We understand it could all go away at any time. You just never know,” Nieuwsma said. “We’re following the protocols the school and the governor have issued. To be able to keep playing, that’s what we need to do and our kids understand that.”
Up next is a game against Legacy’s 10th-grade team.
“We’re looking forward to it. They’ll play tough, physical defense and put pressure on us, so it’ll be a good test,” he said. “We’re glad to be able to get that game scheduled.”
The Bulldogs also have games against 2-1 Central McLean and eighth-ranked Linton-HMB (2-1) in the first half of January. Both will provide ample opportunities for improvement.
“We got stuff to get better at, no question,” Nieuwsma said. “Situationally, there are things we can improve on. Rebounding is an area we need to always focus on … and just our overall execution can get better.
“We have a good group of kids. They’ll keep plugging away at it.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com