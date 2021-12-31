Flasher, Glen Ullin-Hebron breeze into Mandan championship

One night after putting 107 points on the board against a Bismarck High team of freshmen and sophomores, Flasher beat Mandan High's sophomores 69-48 behind the combined 45 points of brothers Jace and Javin Friesz.

The Mandan Braves fell into a deep Friesz in the first half. Senior Jace Friesz scored 12 of his 22 points and his sophomore brother, Javin, added 14 of his 23 points, helping the Bulldogs to a 34-20 halftime lead.

“We’re both returning starters and we have a little bit of weight on our shoulders,” Jace said. “We knew we had to come out and lead the guys and they played a good game.”

Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said the Bulldogs don’t wait around until the Friesz brothers get rolling. It just happened that way against the Braves.

“They’re (Jace and Javin) not the types of kids to do that either. They want to get everyone involved,” Nieuwsma said. “They draw some attention and the other guys know they need to keep their eyes up because they may be getting the ball.”

After Javin opened the Flasher scoring with a 3-pointer, Jace netted the next 10 points for the Bulldogs. Javin followed that with a nine-point run that gave Flasher a 22-13 lead. Braxton Hatzenbuhler followed with rolls down the lane for backdoor layups on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 26-16 and he scored again on another layup with two seconds left in the half. Hatzenbuhler finished with 10 points.

The game was much more typical than the tournament opener. The Bulldogs held the Braves to 25 percent shooting from the field (6-for-24) in the first half. Dylan Gierke had a pair of 3-pointers and eight points to lead Mandan at the break.

“We knew it would be a little more slow pace rather than the run up and down the court like we did against Bismarck,” said Jace, who was a second-team all-state player last season. “We took advantage of it.”

The Friesz bothers scored 11 of Flasher’s first 14 points to open the second half as the Bulldogs extended the lead to 26 points with 2:26 left in the third quarter.

“There are always things to work on,” Nieuwsma said. “We’re thankful that the tournament is back and that we’re able to play some quality opponents.”

Glen Ullin-Hebron 60, Bottineau 38

Glen Ullin-Hebron closed out the second day of the Mandan Holiday Tournament by following up its 57-53 win over Linton-HMB with a 60-38 drubbing of previously-unbeaten Bottineau.

The Bearcats got points from just five players but those five players all reached double figures to win in a runaway.

Damian Gerving led the way with 16 points and Kanyon Unruh added 14. Twelve of Unruh’s points came after halftime. Ben Hosman, Tyus Thomas and Gunnar Remboldt had 10 points apiece.

“If we can get four kids in double figures each night, it makes us hard to scout,” GUH coach Greg Pruitt said. “That’s one thing we’re taking a lot of pride in, that team play. Everybody is plying their role well now.”

Bottineau’s Ryder Pollman drained a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the quarter for a 9-8 lead. That lasted only until the Bearcats’ next possession when Thomas drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key for an 11-9 lead after one quarter.

And things didn’t get any better for the Braves in the second quarter. In fact, they got a lot worse. Already struggling offensively, they lost leading scorer Carson Haerer to foul trouble. Haerer, who averages 27.5 points, picked up his third foul with 2:35 left in the first half and hit the bench with just four points. He had 25 points in the tournament’s opening round and just 11 on Tuesday.

Haerer returned to open the second half and after the Braves had missed their first three shots (14 of previous 15), Haerer converted a three-point play before picking up his fourth foul with 5:10 left in the quarter and leaving again.

A 14-5 Bearcats run put them in total control at 37-19. It was still a 14-point game heading into the final quarter. Haerer scored two quick buckets for Bottineau but the Bearcats answered with a 10-0 run.

The Braves never did solve the Bearcats’ zone defense.

“We exerted a lot of energy (Monday) night so we wanted to play a little zone,” said Pruitt, whose team is playing four games in five days. “We wanted to practice our zone defense. That’s what these tournaments are about, just getting stuff on film … to see what we can improve on.”

Ryder Pollman carried the offensive load for Bottineau with 13 points.

