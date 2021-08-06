Five Governor's Cup victors claimed titles without feature wins

Five of the six champions crowned late Saturday after the second night of racing in the North Dakota Governor’s Cup at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan had one thing in common: They didn’t win their featured events.
That didn’t mean it was a boring night at the track. Quite the opposite, in fact.
While only one feature went down to the last lap, the races for the Governor’s Cup points titles went to the drivers who were better on Saturday night. Five of the six classes ended in ties, meaning the higher finishers on Saturday were declared 2021 champions.
That list included IMCA Modified veteran Mark Dahl, who won his seventh Governor’s Cup championship, and Hobby Stock veteran Bill Hutlberg, who won his first, both by outrunning Friday winners to the checkered flag on Saturday night.
“I didn’t even know until after the races were over for us when friends were high-fiving and hugging me, and I wondered why they were so excited about a second-place finish,” Hultberg said. “They said I won, and I said, ‘No, I got second.’ I had no idea. With that sixth-place finish on the first night, I figured I was out of it.”
But he wasn’t because Friday night winner Jeremy Engelhardt finished seventh behind feature winner Josh Roehrich, leaving the two tied with eight points.
“I was just happy to finish second,” Hultberg said.
Roehrich’s win was his first since 2017.
“It was a fun time tonight,” Roehrich said. “You hate to win with a called race, but a win is a win.”
It took more than a half hour on the track before Roehrich was declared the winner. Repeated early cautions and extended track work while cars circled led to a 30-minute race. Roehrich stayed in front between each caution and was there when the race was stopped after a caution with four laps left.
Hultberg chased Roehrich across the finish line to take second. That left him tied for the points lead with Chris Welk Jr. and Jeremy Engelhardt. By finishing ahead of those drivers on Saturday, Hultberg was crowned champion.
Dahl, meanwhile, didn’t win either of the two IMCA Modified features. Instead, he finished second each night to claim his second straight Cup championship. The Bismarck driver held off Jeremy Keller for second place in Saturday’s feature. Mandan driver Shawn Strand won the feature.
“This is my seventh and the first that I haven’t won both nights” said Dahl, who won both features to claim the title last season.
The Modified feature was a three-car race before Strand ran away from the field late. That left Dahl and Friday night winner Jeremy Keller running bumper to bumper, or side by side, through lapped traffic. With three laps left, Dahl moved into second and stayed there. Keller finished third meaning each finished with four points.
“You have an advantage when other cars are in front of you and you get into lapped traffic. You know where you’re going to go and can see where they are going to have to go.”
Dahl never settled for a single line.
“You had to go all over the track, high line down here (turns three and four) and low line over there (turns one and two). That seemed to work pretty good. It changed a lot," he said. “Jeremy Keller has been on a roll. It was just fun to race against these guys.”
The visiting NOSA 410 Sprints, the INEX Semi-Pro Legends and the Sport Compacts also finished in dead heats for Cup titles. Grand Forks driver Mark Dobmeier outdueled fellow Grand Forks racer and Friday feature winner Brendan Mullen. Each finished with three points.
“We just drove our tails off that whole race,” Dobmeier said. “It was kind of a one-lane track around the top so I just had to maintain and save my tires to the end.”
The second half of the program started with a familiar sight.
Mandan’s Hunter Domagala started sixth but worked his way through traffic before jumping out front with 11 laps to go. Domagala, who won both nights last season but finished fourth on Friday, needed to win and hope Lisbon’s Jonny Carter finished fourth or lower. Instead, Carter moved into third place with three laps left and stayed there. Both ended the weekend with four points.
Domagala said experience helped win the day.
“It definitely helps that we’ve been racing out here for 10 years. But the last few years, this car has been an awesome car,” Domagala said.
The results in INEX Semi-Pro Legends and Sport Compacts looked a lot like they did a year ago.
In Legends, Donavin Wiest and Drew Papke each won heats and went 1-2 in the feature, respectively, on opening night. They each won a feature during the 2020 Governor's Cup.
This year, Shawn Johnson of Kindred won his first Dakota Speedway feature on Saturday. He passed heat winner Brandon Anderson four laps into the race and led the rest of the way. Johnson was third in Fargo on Friday so he wasn’t a factor in the Cup points championship. That title went to Papke, who tied in points with Wiest (6) and finished fourth on Saturday, one place ahead of Wiest, last year’s Cup points winner.
Sport Compacts, meanwhile, looked like another two-man battle between Stan Thompson and Ken Sandberg, both of whom won a feature last year and entered Saturday night with one point separating them in the season points race.
Thompson was the heat race winner on Friday and Sandberg captured the checkered flag on the second night. The feature winner Saturday was Minot’s Aiden Wagner, who outdrove Thompson to the checkered flag.
Thompson bumped Wagner out of the way as the drivers came out of turn four on the first lap. But Wagner dove under Thompson on turn two of the next lap and led the rest of the way.
Thompson’s second-place finish, one place ahead of Sandberg, left the drivers tied in Governor's Cup points with four. As the higher placing driver on night two, Thompson earned the championship and takes the season points lead.