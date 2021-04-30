Felderman, senior-laden Braves embracing high expectations

For most, spring sports were a total wash last season, but not for Mandan tennis standout Elizabeth Felderman.

She has her younger sister to thank for that.

Even after the high school tennis season was snuffed out by the coronavirus pandemic, the Felderman sisters were able to get plenty of work in, against each other.

"I'm lucky to have my sister. We played all the time," Elizabeth said. "I played with some other people every once in a while, but (Sophia) and I played a lot."

It got heated, in a big-sister, little-sister kind of way.

"We do have our moments. We fight," Elizabeth said laughing. "She hangs in there. She's a solid player. We push each other and make each other better."

The Feldermans, the No. 1 and 2 players in Mandan's lineup, looked in fine form on April 22 in the first West Region match of the year. The Braves, picked as the favorite in the conference, rolled to a 9-0 win.

The Braves' lineup includes five seniors. Sophia Felderman, a freshman, is the only underclassman. In 2019, Mandan placed fifth at the state tournament. Elizabeth Felderman says the Braves are not shying away from lofty expectations.