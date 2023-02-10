It took the father-son team of Chad and Chasyn Ystaas just over five seconds to finish a near-perfect team roping run Saturday on the final night of the Bismarck PRCA rodeo at the Bismarck Event Center.

Because it was near perfect and not perfect, the Dickinson duo and the team of Braden Pirrung and Jade Nelson had to split second place and pocket $1,212.60. Both teams turned in runs of 5.2 seconds.

Halliday’s Tucker Dale and Parshall’s Taylor Brower posted the time to beat of five seconds flat on Friday.

“Sometimes a lot of luck plays into it, drawing the right cow and making sure everything works,” said Chasyn, who was born and raised in Greeley, Colo., before moving with his family to Dickinson in 2011. “A 5.2 was a real good run on a cow that was a little tough.”

Their performance together wasn’t surprising. Chasyn is the current Great Plains Region team roping leader with Black Hills State’s Riley Staton while competing for Dickinson State University in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

“We’ve had some darn good luck so far, we’re just hoping to keep it up,” Chasyn said.

On Saturday, it was a family affair again. Chad, an electrical contractor who grew up in Sheyenne and has been roping since he was 19, cherishes the time he spends with his son in the sport he loves.

“It’s extremely rewarding when you do it and everything goes right as a family,” Chad said. “That was a very competitive run tonight with the type of cattle that we were roping and the size of the pen.”

The highs and lows of rodeo are extreme as Chad and Chasyn were reminded this weekend. Chad, the team’s heeler, missed on Friday's run, leaving them with no time.

“I missed and we would have been a mid-four (seconds) to a long four,” Chad said. “But tonight was good.”

Chad said he’s enjoyed watching Chasyn develop.

“He came through junior high rodeo and high school rodeo and wanted to continue,” Chad noted. “It was fun for me to be at the level I’m at to help him get to where he wants to be.”

PRCA requires competitors to be 18 years old. Chad and 20-year-old Chasyn are in their third year as a pro roping team, having spent two preceding years going to amateur rodeos. When they’re not competing, they’re practicing. “Sometimes we practice all day long,” Chasyn said.

When they’re not practicing, they’re competing in 25 to 30 rodeos a year, a number that will be interrupted briefly by the upcoming spring college rodeo season.

Dale and Brower each pocketed $1,635 of the $40,000 total purse.

Riley Wakefield of O’Neill, Neb., won tie-down roping in 8.5 second. The $1,056 made him the leader in all-round for those cowboys in multiple events.

Killdeer cowboy Rope Smith turned in a 3.8 in steer wrestling during slack on Saturday morning. For that, he pocketed $1,342.

Emily Griffin of St. George, Kan., circled the barrels in 12.77 on Friday, three-hundredths of a second faster than Abigail Knight to win barrel racing and $985.

Garrett Wickett of Pierce, Neb., also bested Austin Herrera’s Friday score of 84 with an 85.5.

Watford City’s Clay Jorgenson set the bareback standard with an 84 on Friday and took home $1,718 when that survived Saturday’s challengers. Bryce Eck of Redfield, Kan., came closest to him with an 82.5 on Mosbrucker Rodeo’s Dreams End.

In saddle bronc, Stu Wright scored a modest 80.5 on the first night but ended up third. Charlie Lake, British Columbia cowboy Tyrel Roberts drew the perfect bronc and rode Mosbrucker’s Freckles to an 87.

“That was a great horse, kind of a dream horse to get on,” said Roberts, who won $1,818. “He did everything right and I just had to do my best.”

Freckles bolted out of the chute and took a straight line down the arena, bucking hard the whole way. But Roberts was in control from the chute.

“Something that bucks that good and that hard, you just have to react. It happens too fast to think," Roberts said.

Bull rider Dalton Wright of Keene continued a great relationship with the bull It Works. He scored a winning 87.5 and cashed in $1,818 for his second scored ride in two outs on the Bailey Pro Rodeo bull. He scored 84 the first time out.

“He’s just a good bull. You couldn’t ask for anything better,” Wright said. “I’ve rode him before and he did kinda the same thing. I was hoping he would do that.”