Fast-starting Mandan trims Legacy

Mandan coach Anna Folk said Leingang's performance didn't just come out of left field.

"She has played at that level. When we met up with Legacy the first time (in the first week of the season) she had over 20 kills."

Folk said Leingang had to carry a little more of the load on Monday due to the absence of a couple of regulars.

"When we have a full lineup we can distribute the ball a little more," she noted.

Gustavsson looked to Leingang time after time, and was seldom disappointed. Leingang committed just five hitting errors.

Leingang said Monday's outing may have been the best of the season for the Braves in offensive terms.

"We were really in system all night," she observed. "Not knowing what COVID is going to bring really lit a fire under all of us."

The season is fast dwindling away. Mandan has five more regular season matches remaining.

With Monday's victory, the Braves earned a season standoff with the Sabers. Legacy won 3-1 the first time around.

Folk said the ability to turn the tables on Legacy is a good sign.