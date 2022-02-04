Entze off to strong start riding bulls in PRCA

It’s early in the rodeo season but cowboys already are spreading out all over the country in hopes of getting a spur up on the competition in the race to the National Finals Rodeo.

For local riders and wrestlers, the newest season began last fall, before the 2021 NFR. They’ve racked up enough money in the slow part of the season to find themselves in the thick of things. Some will try to pocket more cash this weekend at the PRCA Championship Rodeo at the Bismarck Event Center.

One of those is Golden Valley bull rider Coleman Entze, whose big paydays in October at the NILE Rodeo in Billings and the Badlands Circuit Finals in Minot has him seventh in the PRCA standings.

The 28-year-old Entze will come to Bismarck with $16,817.40 in winnings. He picked up $7,880 in Billings and $3,395 at the circuit finals.

Entze, who shares a hometown with ProRodeo Hall of Famer and 11-time NFR qualifier Wayne Herman, said it’s too early to think a whole lot about standings.

“I don’t pay too much attention, week to week it changes pretty fast.” Entze said.

In addition to ranching and riding bulls, Entze produced the Golden Valley Shootout Bull Riding and helped put on the first Wayne Herman Invitational Bareback Riding last August. This year, he hopes to spend more of the lucrative summer months on the PRCA circuit to make a run at the NFR.

“I had a few years when I kicked off some (Professional Bulls Ridings) pretty good and went to them over the winter. This is the best start in the PRCA I’ve ever had,” Entze said. “Things have been clicking a little better.”

Entze recently wrapped up a weekend at Extreme Bull events in Kalispell, Montana, and Rapid City, South Dakota. He was also in Fort Worth, Texas, and Denver. He will compete in Bismarck and back in Rapid City at the Blacks Hills Stock Show and Rodeo this weekend. And as the weather warms up, Entze may hill the trail more often.

“I’m dang sure going to try,” he said. “I’ve gone to a lot of bigger events all over the place, I’ve just never consistently kept after them,” Entze said. “I’d rodeo year-round but I just stuck close to home in the summer.”

Entze is traveling now with Chaffee’s Wade Berg, a bull rider who is 49th with $4,970.84

They are among a handful of local cowboys ranked in the NFR, including Mandan bareback rider Ty Breuer, who was first until this week when he dropped to third with $16,005.15.

Breuer won $4,837 at Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings in December and $2,335 in each of the three rounds of Badlands Circuit Finals. He rides in Fort Worth and Rapid City on days that conflict with Bismarck.

In saddle bronc, Mandaree’s Cameron Messier is 31st with $7,211.77 in earnings.

Three North Dakotans are making noise in steer wrestling.

Manning’s Riley Reiss is fifth with $10,619.91 after winning $3,000 at the Badlands Circuit Finals and $3,700 at National Western Stock show in Denver in January.

Glen Ullin’s Cameron Morman is 18th with $6,243.39. He won $2,700 at the Badlands Circuit Finals and $1,915 at the Qualifier TE Only National Western Rodeo in December in Denver.

Bridger Anderson of Carrington is 36th with $4,865.46. He earned $1,426 at the Ram Prairie Circuit Finals in Duncan, Oklahoma, in October.

The Bismarck PRCA Championship is Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 both nights.

