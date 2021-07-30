Engelhardt posts second straight feature win

As a racing driver, Jeremy Engelhardt hasn't reached the level he did as a three-time national wrestling champion at the University of Mary. Nonetheless, he's glad he found his way onto the track.

"I have to do something else. I have to have some kind of competition after wrestling. I enjoy working on cars. It's like wrestling: Finding an edge nobody else can find," he said June 23 after things had quieted down at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

Engelhardt, now 42, still knows how to win. June 23 he placed first in the hobby stock feature and ran fourth in the street stock feature. He won his heat in streets and finished second in his hobby stock heat.

Thus he added to his points lead in hobby stocks, where he had a runaway 70-point margin going into that day's action. He ranked 13th in the street stock standings.

Engelhardt wasn't the only driver to pad his season points lead during the five-class show. Jeremy Keller increased his 12-point edge with a win in modifieds and Drew Papke added to his 23-point edge with a victory in legends. Both are from Bismarck.

Hunter Domagala of Mandan shaved nine points off the 46-point advantage enjoyed by Zach Frederick of Richardton by winning the street stocks feature.