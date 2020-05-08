Domagala leaves pricey Mod for Street Stock

Tracy Domagala knew before last season ended that he was finished driving IMCA Modifieds at Dacotah Speedway.
Two things hastened the change that landed him in WISSOTA Street Stocks for the foreseeable future: His son, Hunter, raced in streets and the cost of running a Mod was too much to bear.
“The Modified thing is just getting so expensive to run a competitive car,” Domagala said. “To me, it’s getting out of hand, but that’s our own fault as racers. Anything that we think will make us go faster, we want to do it.”
Domagala first got on the track 13 years ago in a Legends car and within “three or four years” jumped to Modifieds where he had mixed success throughout his racing career.
“One or two years I didn’t win a feature but usually I’d win a feature every year and I won a couple of big shows,” Domagala said.
Until Hunter began running his own car, he would be in the pits with Tracy on most racing nights.
“He’s 24 now. He started racing when he was about eight or nine -- we started him out in go-karts and he ran that for about four years,” Domagala said. “Then he ran Hobby Stock class for three or four years and since then has been in Street Stock.”
That’s when Domagala began missing his son’s work on the track.
“Typically the Street Stocks race and the Modifieds right after that,” he noted. “Over our racing career, I’ve got to watch him race a handful of times. That’s just how it works out.”
Hunter was second in Streets at Southwest Speedway when championship night was rained out thus costing him a chance at a title. He was seventh in points at Dacotah Speedway.
Domagala got an early taste of Street Stocks on the final night of the season last year in Mandan. He noticed several big differences between the Modified and Street Stock right away.
“The major difference was considerably less horsepower,” Domagala said. “The brakes aren’t nearly as good as they are in a Modified … And the steering is really slow so you have to steer it more than a modified. To me, that’s the hardest to get used to. You’ve got to steer the car a lot more to get the tire to move.”
Domagala said it’s hard to get a car ready for the season when you’re sidelined as everyone is by COVID-19.
“It’s frustrating to work on the cars all winter and get them ready to go and then have something like this keep us from being able to get out there,” Domagala said. “Coming from Modifieds to the Street Stock there’s going to be a learning curve. The less nights I can get in the car, the longer it’s going to take to figure it out.”
This is the fourth of a four-part dirt track racing series in Bismarck-Mandan.
