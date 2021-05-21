Domagala grinds out tough Streets Stock victory

Hunter Domagala is a competitor. During his high school years at Bismarck High School, he tried to juggle three sports plus auto racing.
The Street Stocks feature May 14 at Dacotah Speedway was exactly what a competitor would relish.
Domagala led the first 10 laps of the 20-lap feature, then surrendered the lead to Zach Frederick for five tightly-contested laps. He then battled back to regain the advantage for keeps on lap 16 and won by about five car lengths over runner-up Jonny Carter.
Hard-fought races like on May 14 are the reason Domagala, a tow truck driver, devotes untold hours to racing.
"These fans live and breathe racing, and we put on a show tonight. ... And to come out on top is even better," he noted. "I don't know how many races like that I can take. It's wearing on the nerves."
"That race was unbelievable," he added. "We were three-wide going back and forth, and for the last three laps (with Frederick and Carter) it was anybody's race," he noted.
Domagala was the only Mandan driver to win on May 14. Bismarckers Drew Papke and Ken Sandberg were the feature winners in Legends and Sport Compacts, respectively. Marlyn Seidler of Underwood won the Modifieds feature and Derrick Appert of Hazelton prevailed in Hobby Stocks.
Seidler led from start to finish in the 20-lap Modified feature, winning by 2.81 seconds. Domagala prevailed by 0.62 second, Papke by 0.16 second, Appert by 0.27 second and Sandberg by a runaway 7.02 seconds.
Sandberg ran his string of feature victories at Dacotah Speedway to eight, dating back to last season. Both he and Domagala were track points champions last year.
The action included a crash in the Street Stocks feature that was spectacular but, thankfully, not tragic.
In the first turn of the second lap, six cars tangled and left the racing surface. Patrick Perlichek's car rolled several times, but the Bismarck driver, like everyone else involved in the mishap, escaped injury.
The cars didn't fare as well. The crash knocked three cars out of the race, one of which had to be towed away.
Earlier, in the Hobby Stock feature, Mitch Gordon's car left the track in the first turn on the fourth lap and smacked into a concrete barrier. The Hazelton driver survived, apparently uninjured.
In the same race, Karlie Hoerner of Lincoln, running first, lost a tire on the second turn of the third lap. That knocked her out of the race.
For Domagala, the 2020 Street Stocks points champion, the feature on May 14 was his second straight.
"The opening week we were leading the (feature) race but about six laps in I got in an incident that took us out of the race," he recalled. "I won last week and tonight I came back and did it again."
The 202 points title was Domagala's first. At 25 years of age, he's in his 11th year of racing. He started out in Hobby Stocks when he was 14 and moved into Streets when he was 16.
In 2019 he made a run at the points championship at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, but placed second. He said he doesn't range too far from home to race.
"I'm kind of a North Dakota driver. ... I run in Mandan on Friday nights and in Jamestown on Saturdays on a regular basis. And I like to hit a few specials. I'd like to travel more, but it's tough to race on Sundays when you've got to get up and go to work the next day," he observed.
Domagala said he intends to race for many years into the future.
"I'm going to be a Seidler out here, that's for sure," he said with a laugh.
The reference was to Marlyn Seidler, the May 14 Modified feature winner who is still going strong at 68 years of age.