Dobmeier only repeat Governor's Cup champ

Dacotah Speedway wasn’t the place to be for defending Governors Cup champions last weekend – unless you were NOSA 410 Sprint driver Mark Dobmeier – as new champs were crowned in five of six classes contested over two days at the three-eighths-mile oval.

Three of the four new champions hammered home the fact with feature victories on the final night.

Jade Hastings outran Dobmeier to the finish line in Saturday’s feature, but Dobmeier, of Grand Forks, took second for the second straight night to win the Cup points title. Joining him were Marlyn Seidler in IMCA Modifieds, Hunter Domagala in WISSOTA Streets, Donavin Wiest in INEX Semi-Pro Legends, Jeremy Engelhardt in Hobby Stock and Alex Thompson in Sport Compact.

Dobmeier was the only driver to defend his title.

“I could go anywhere. I could drive right through the middle of the racetrack. If you can do that, that car was set up good,” Dobmeier said. “I love coming to this racetrack. We’ve always done pretty good here, just not good enough.”

Dobmeier started the feature second and finished there. Friday winner Brendan Mullen started sixth and finished third. Both ended with four points, but Dobmeier placed higher the final night.

Seidler, meanwhile, followed up Friday’s IMCA Modifieds feature win with a solid second place after starting the feature eighth. He battled to hold off Shawn Strand and Mark Dahl. Jeremy Keller won the feature, but a DNF on opening night took him out of the Cup points chase.

“It feels good. We had a good starting spot (the pole) but we earned it in the heat,” said Keller, who started the heat 10th and finished second. “I’m really happy for all my crew. … We worked hard all night and all day and it paid off.”

Keller avoided trouble when a lapped car spun in front of him and Dahl on turn four with 12 laps left. Several cautions followed, but they had no effect on Keller. But they may have helped Seidler.

“Honestly, I felt we were lucky to make it to second,” Seidler said. “Given the chance, I would have tried to snag a win, but that wasn’t going to be. Keller earned the pole and when he’s got the lead, he’s tough. I wasn’t that good in the race.”

Strand and Dahl chased Seidler over the finish line to place third and fourth, respectively. Dahl was last year’s Cup champion.

Strand still leads the track points chase with 224. Seidler and Quentin Kinzley, who was fifth both Cup nights, are second with 220.

Domagala dominated WISSOTA Streets both nights, starting on the pole and leading all the way to unseat 2021 champion Jonny Carter, who finished third. Zach Frederick was fourth on Friday and second Saturday to finish second in points with six.

Domagala credited his pit crew.

“We got a good group of guys,” he said. “They can see by what I’m doing on the track the changes they need to make. They nailed it tonight.

“Anytime you can get a win, you got to take the confidence boost knowing we have a good car going into next week.”

Domagala’s big weekend enabled him to close within 16 points of Zach Frederick in the chase for the track points title. Frederick has 752, Domagala 736.

INEX Legends driver Donavin Wiest followed up his win on Friday with a solid fourth-place on Saturday to capture the title. He wanted to run strong but not strong enough to risk everything on a feature win. That went to 2021 champion Drew Papke.

“I knew who I had to beat so I figured I’d just stay out of trouble and stay toward the front,” Wiest said. “It was a one-line track and I didn’t want to fall out of line and make any bad moves. It was a high line tonight, (Friday) was a low line.”

Wiest started the feature sixth and didn’t think he had enough to challenge Nate Keena or Austin Wiest.

“It felt like fourth was going to be the best I could do. I really couldn't get any more,” he said.

Preston Martin will enter the stretch run of the track points race with 667 points, 13 ahead of Wiest.

Defending Hobby Stock champion Bill Hultberg saw his chance of defending his crown snatched away with a 12th-place finish on Friday. Engelhardt took second to Dylan Sandberg to set up a title run Saturday and didn’t settle for playing it safe. Instead, he drove from sixth in the starting grid to first and stayed there to beat Jeremy Herr, who started on the pole.

Hultberg maintained his lead in the points chase with 706, while Josh Roehrich is second with 666.

Alex Thompson stormed back from a fifth-place finish in Friday’s feature to win on Saturday and earn the points crown. He started on the pole and led all the way. He also took over the track points lead with 260. Ken Sandberg has 259 and Stan Thompson 250.