Dobmeier only repeat Governor's Cup champ

Dacotah Speedway wasn’t the place to be for defending Governors Cup champions last weekend – unless you were NOSA 410 Sprint driver Mark Dobmeier – as new champs were crowned in five of six classes contested over two days at the three-eighths-mile oval.

Three of the four new champions hammered home the fact with feature victories on the final night.

Jade Hastings outran Dobmeier to the finish line in Saturday’s feature, but Dobmeier, of Grand Forks, took second for the second straight night to win the Cup points title. Joining him were Marlyn Seidler in IMCA Modifieds, Hunter Domagala in WISSOTA Streets, Donavin Wiest in INEX Semi-Pro Legends, Jeremy Engelhardt in Hobby Stock and Alex Thompson in Sport Compact.

Dobmeier was the only driver to defend his title.

“I could go anywhere. I could drive right through the middle of the racetrack. If you can do that, that car was set up good,” Dobmeier said. “I love coming to this racetrack. We’ve always done pretty good here, just not good enough.”

Dobmeier started the feature second and finished there. Friday winner Brendan Mullen started sixth and finished third. Both ended with four points, but Dobmeier placed higher the final night.

Seidler, meanwhile, followed up Friday’s IMCA Modifieds feature win with a solid second place after starting the feature eighth. He battled to hold off Shawn Strand and Mark Dahl. Jeremy Keller won the feature, but a DNF on opening night took him out of the Cup points chase.

“It feels good. We had a good starting spot (the pole) but we earned it in the heat,” said Keller, who started the heat 10th and finished second. “I’m really happy for all my crew. … We worked hard all night and all day and it paid off.”

Keller avoided trouble when a lapped car spun in front of him and Dahl on turn four with 12 laps left. Several cautions followed, but they had no effect on Keller. But they may have helped Seidler.

“Honestly, I felt we were lucky to make it to second,” Seidler said. “Given the chance, I would have tried to snag a win, but that wasn’t going to be. Keller earned the pole and when he’s got the lead, he’s tough. I wasn’t that good in the race.”

Strand and Dahl chased Seidler over the finish line to place third and fourth, respectively. Dahl was last year’s Cup champion.

Strand still leads the track points chase with 224. Seidler and Quentin Kinzley, who was fifth both Cup nights, are second with 220.

Domagala dominated WISSOTA Streets both nights, starting on the pole and leading all the way to unseat 2021 champion Jonny Carter, who finished third. Zach Frederick was fourth on Friday and second Saturday to finish second in points with six.

Domagala credited his pit crew.

“We got a good group of guys,” he said. “They can see by what I’m doing on the track the changes they need to make. They nailed it tonight.

“Anytime you can get a win, you got to take the confidence boost knowing we have a good car going into next week.”

Domagala’s big weekend enabled him to close within 16 points of Zach Frederick in the chase for the track points title. Frederick has 752, Domagala 736.

INEX Legends driver Donavin Wiest followed up his win on Friday with a solid fourth-place on Saturday to capture the title. He wanted to run strong but not strong enough to risk everything on a feature win. That went to 2021 champion Drew Papke.

“I knew who I had to beat so I figured I’d just stay out of trouble and stay toward the front,” Wiest said. “It was a one-line track and I didn’t want to fall out of line and make any bad moves. It was a high line tonight, (Friday) was a low line.”

Wiest started the feature sixth and didn’t think he had enough to challenge Nate Keena or Austin Wiest.

“It felt like fourth was going to be the best I could do. I really couldn't get any more,” he said.

Preston Martin will enter the stretch run of the track points race with 667 points, 13 ahead of Wiest.

Defending Hobby Stock champion Bill Hultberg saw his chance of defending his crown snatched away with a 12th-place finish on Friday. Engelhardt took second to Dylan Sandberg to set up a title run Saturday and didn’t settle for playing it safe. Instead, he drove from sixth in the starting grid to first and stayed there to beat Jeremy Herr, who started on the pole.

Hultberg maintained his lead in the points chase with 706, while Josh Roehrich is second with 666.

Alex Thompson stormed back from a fifth-place finish in Friday’s feature to win on Saturday and earn the points crown. He started on the pole and led all the way. He also took over the track points lead with 260. Ken Sandberg has 259 and Stan Thompson 250.

Saturday’s Results

NOSA 410 Sprints

Heat 1: 1. Jade Hastings, Grand Forks. 2. Brenden Mullen, Grand Forks. 3. Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks. 4. Jack Croaker, East Grand Forks, Minn. 5. Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, Minn.

Heat 2: 1. Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks. 2. Nick Omdahl, East Grand Forks, Minn. 3. Nick Otto, Grand Forks. 4. Zach Omdahl, East Grand Forks, Minn. 5. Blake Egeland, Climax, Minn.

Feature: 1. Hastings. 2. Dobmeier. 3. Mullen. 4. Nygaard. 5. Nick Omdahl. 6. Croaker. 7. Josh Swangler, Detroit Lake, Minn. 8. Pulkrabek. 9. Jordan Milne, Edmonton, Alberta. 10. Zach Omdahl.

Governors Cup champion: Mark Dobmeier

IMCA Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 2. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 3. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 4. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington. 5. Shawn Strand, Mandan.

Heat 2: 1. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 2. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 3. Chris Pittenger, Bismarck. 4. Scott Gartner, Jamestown, 5. Justin Medler, Minot.

Heat 3: 1. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 2. Bland Bohannon, Williston. 3. Brent Nielsen, Rapid City, S.D. 4. Tim Perkins, Bismsarck. 5. Isaac Sondrol, Turtle Lake.

Feature: 1. Keller. 2. Seidler. 3. Strand. 4. Dahl. 5. Kinzley. 6. Tomlinson. 7. Wilson. 8. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 9. Bohannon. 10. Medler.

Governors Cup champion: Marlyn Seidler.

WISSOTA Streets

Heat 1: 1. Todd Carter, Lisbon. 2. Kasey Ussatis, Nome. 3. Brian Swenson, Bismarck. 4. Chris Ritter, Jamestown. 5. John Feist, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 3. Brandon Beeter, Minot. 4. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck. 5. Spencer Johnson, Jamestown.

Heat 3: 1. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 2. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan. 3. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 4. Brock Beeter, Minot. 5. Brian Hanson Jr., Jamestown.

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala. 2. Frederick. 3. Carter. 4. Volk. 5. Dosch. 6. Swenson. 7. Brandon Beeter. 8. Meidinger. 9. Ritter. 10. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.

Governors Cup champion: Hunter Domagala.

INEX Semi-Pro Legends

Heat 1: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Phillip Roller, New England. 4. Preston Martin, Bismarck. 5. Noah Madler, New England.

Heat 2: 1. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 2. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 3. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 4. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 5. Kelly Hoerner, Bismarck.

Heat 3: 1. Glenn Mitchell, Picton, New South Wales, Australia. 2. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 3. Gunnar Pfaff, Ypsilanti. 4. Gage Madler, New Enland. 5. Ashford Williams, Wolford.

Heat 4: 1. Alex Kukowski, Edgeley. 2. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 3. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 4. Jared Beck, Litchville. 5. Tanner Hoffer, Hebron.

B Feature (Top 8 to A feature): 1. Noah Madler, New England. 2. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 3. Beck. 4. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 5. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 6. Travis Martin, Bismarck. 7. Mike Kraft, Bismarck. 8. Dennis Everding, Lincoln.

Feature: 1. Papke. 2. Keena. 3. Austin Wiest. 4. Donavin Wiest. 5. Kukowski. 6. Preston Martin. 7. Casey Martin. 8. Nelson. 9. Seiler. 10. Olheiser.

Governors Cup champion: Donavin Wiest.

Hobby Stocks

Heat 1: 1. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 2. Jayden Michaelsohn, Aberdeen, S.D. 3. Nathan Mundahl, Bismarck. 4. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 5. Barrett Herr, Wishek.

Heat 2: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Asher Williams, Jamestown. 3. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 4. Mike Appert, Hazelton. 5. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton.

Heat 3: 1. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 2. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 3. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 4. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 5. Derrick Appert, Hazelton.

Feature: 1. Engelhardt. 2. Herr. 3. Hultberg. 4. Sandberg. 5. Derrick Appert. 6. Gartner. 7. Roehrich. 8. Mike Appert. 9. Williams. 10. Michaelsohn.

Governors Cup champion: Jeremy Engelhardt.

Sport Compacts

Heat: 1. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 2. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 3. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 4. Aiden Wagner, Minot. 5. Krys Yost, Balfour.

Feature: 1. Alex Thompson. 2. Yost. 3. Sandberg. 4. Wagner. 5. Schuh. 6. Stan Thompson. 7. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck. 8. Tom Dworshak, Bismarck. 9. Jordan Iverson, Manson. 10. Mason Rush.

Governors Cup champion: Alex Thompson.

Friday’s Results

NOSA 410 Sprints

Heat 1: 1. Nick Omdahl, East Grand Forks, Minn. 2. Wade Nygaard, Grand Forks. 3. Mark Dobmeier, Grand Forks. 4. Jade Hastings, Grand Forks. 5. Josh Swangler. Detrot Lakes, Minn.

Heat 2: 1. Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks. 2. Jack Croaker, East Grand Forks, Minn. 3. Jordan Milne, Edmonton, Alberta.

Feature: 1. Mullen. 2. Dobmeier. 3. Nygaard. 4. Hastings. 5. Nick Omdahl. 6. Milne. 7. Zach Omdahl. 8. Egeland. 9. Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, Minn. 10. Swangler.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Marlyn Seidler, Unerwood. 2. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 3. Jarrett Carter, Lisbon. 3. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 5. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake.

Heat 2: 1. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 2. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 3. Chris Pittenger, Bismarck. 4. Issac Sondrol, Turtle Lake. 5. Chris Tuchscherer, Burlington.

Heat 3: 1. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 2. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 3. Justin Medler, Minot. 4. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 5. Chris Michaelsohn, Wishek.

Feature: 1. Seidler. 2. Strand. 3. Dahl. 4. Tomlinson. 5. Kinzley. 6. Schmitz. 7. Sondrol. 7. Schmitz. 8. Carter. 9. Medler. 10. Chris Barros, Bismarck.

WISSOTA Streets

Heat 1: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Dylan Herner, Bismarck. 3. Chris Ritter. 4 Todd Carter, Lisbon. 5. Lance Jangula, Linton.

Heat 2: 1. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck. 2. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 3. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 4. Dawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan.

Heat 3: 1. Matt Dosch, Lincoln 2. Kssey Ussatis, Nome. 3. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 4. Brian Swenson, Bismarck. 5. John Weber, Linton.

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala. 2. Dosch. 3. Carter. 4. Frederick. 5. Brandon Beeter, Minot. 6. Volk. 7. Meidinger. 8. Herner. 9. Feist. 10. Tracy Domagala.

INEX Semi-Pro Legends

Heat 1: 1. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 2. Mevrick Nelson, New Salem. 3. Gage Madler, New England. 4. Philip Roller, New England. 5. Mike Kraft, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 2. Dauntae Mrtin, Bismarck. 3. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 4. Noah Madler, New England. 5. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck.

