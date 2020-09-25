Defense shines for undefeated Flasher in sweep of Shiloh

The Flasher volleyball team’s defense has been a work in progress.
But you can’t argue with the Bulldogs’ results.
Flasher remained unbeaten on Saturday, running its record to 6-0 with a non-region sweep of Shiloh Christian, as the Bulldogs posted a 25-15, 24-21, 25-21 decision over the Skyhawks at the Leach Gymnasium.
“We’ve been really working on our defense. We started the season with one defensive plan and we’ve made some adjustments and have been really, really excited about the way the defense is getting better every week,” Flasher coach Jerlyn Gabrielson said. “We’re communicating. We have a new mix of girls on the floor and they’re getting used to each other, a brand new setter who is learning a lot from her hitters. But I think tonight’s story was our defense and our serve receive. Knock on wood, it keeps getting a little bit better every week.”
Tymber Boldt had a team-leading 10 kills and had two aces to lead Flasher. Faith Marion had five kills, three digs, one block and five aces -- including four in a row during one stretch in the first game to help Flasher jump out to an early 12-3 lead. Leandra Schmidt added five kills and a block.
The Bulldogs have a number of weapons for junior setter McKenzee Doepke to utilize. Dopeke finished with 25 assists in the victory.
“That is a blessing. We lost some key players with our seniors that graduated last year, but we’re fortunate to have some really experienced, solid players that can contribute to the offense,” Gabrielson said. “As long as we keep everyone working together as a team and staying healthy.”
Flasher jumped out to a big lead early in the first game before Shiloh rallied to within five at 16-11. But the Bulldogs closed on a 9-4 run to take a 1-0 lead with a 25-15 victory. Boldt had four kills during the final push.
“Flasher is a very high-powered offensive team,” Shiloh Christian coach Tricia Sorensen said. “When you give them balls and they keep swinging at you, it’s just hard to play defensively against their high-powered offense. We were kind of lacking some aggressiveness on our end offensively, which gave them a chance to set up their hitters. And they’re tough to defend when you let their hitters swing away at you.”
The Skyhawks opened up an early 8-4 lead in the second game, getting kills from Dedra Wood, Malina Reynolds and Alyssa Larson and an ace from Wood. A 12-3 run by Flasher gave the Bulldogs a 16-10 lead. Shiloh battled back from a 20-13 deficit, pulling within three four times -- at 21-18, 22-19, 23-20 and 24-21 -- before the Bulldogs closed out the second game 25-21.
“We know that every time we play Shiloh, whether it’s up here or in Flasher, we expect it to be very competitive,” Gabrielson said. “They’re a well-coached program, have a lot of great athletes. We were hungry for a good, competitive match and if we get the rhythm and the momentum sometimes, that’s great but in this game, against a team like this, we can lose it on any given play so I was happy with the way the girls responded at times when they had to.”
There were several lengthy rallies throughout the match, especially in the second and third games. But Flasher found a way to finish off more of them. Trailing 4-2 early in the third, the Bulldogs reeled off a 16-3 run to take an 18-7 lead en route to a 25-12 win to close out the sweep.
“Those kinds of experiences keep us salty,” Gabrielson said. “And we want to be that kind of team as we get midway through the season, to handle some adversity and not freak out and overreact and keep composure with things like that.”
“There were a lot of long rallies, which is fun volleyball to play and fun to see,” Sorensen said. “Unfortunately a lot of them didn’t end our way. We ended up having a lot of errors, we kind of killed ourselves on some things. But Flasher is a team that’s going to force you to have errors. They’re going to play smart and they really take care of the ball well on their side and so those long rallies, they’re just baiting you into mistakes and we had a little too many of those today.”
The Bulldogs (6-0) remained unbeaten heading into a Tuesday road game at Underwood.
“It feels good but that’s never been one of our focuses,” Gabrielson said. “It’s just developing in each of the key positions and taking care of each other as a team and looking for ways to be stronger in all of our systems, our serve receive and our defense. If we take care of those two things, we have a lot of offensive weapons that we’re excited to use.”
Kursten Fuller and Wood led the Skyhawks with six kills apiece. Gabriell Kraemer had 19 assists, Wood and Fuller each had a team-high 11 digs and Wood had two aces.
“There was a lot of good things that we saw,” Sorensen said. “Our energy levels are getting better. The movement on defense is getting better. We’ve just got to keep talking more and keep our emotions in check and try not to have so many highs and lows throughout the set and just be able to play our style of volleyball.”
The Skyhawks (3-4) travel to Standing Rock on Tuesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!