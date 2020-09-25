Defense shines for undefeated Flasher in sweep of Shiloh

“That is a blessing. We lost some key players with our seniors that graduated last year, but we’re fortunate to have some really experienced, solid players that can contribute to the offense,” Gabrielson said. “As long as we keep everyone working together as a team and staying healthy.”

Flasher jumped out to a big lead early in the first game before Shiloh rallied to within five at 16-11. But the Bulldogs closed on a 9-4 run to take a 1-0 lead with a 25-15 victory. Boldt had four kills during the final push.

“Flasher is a very high-powered offensive team,” Shiloh Christian coach Tricia Sorensen said. “When you give them balls and they keep swinging at you, it’s just hard to play defensively against their high-powered offense. We were kind of lacking some aggressiveness on our end offensively, which gave them a chance to set up their hitters. And they’re tough to defend when you let their hitters swing away at you.”

The Skyhawks opened up an early 8-4 lead in the second game, getting kills from Dedra Wood, Malina Reynolds and Alyssa Larson and an ace from Wood. A 12-3 run by Flasher gave the Bulldogs a 16-10 lead. Shiloh battled back from a 20-13 deficit, pulling within three four times -- at 21-18, 22-19, 23-20 and 24-21 -- before the Bulldogs closed out the second game 25-21.